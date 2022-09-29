Read full article on original website
Report: Mexico continued to use spyware against activists
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government or army has allegedly continued to use spyware designed to hack into the cellphones of activists, despite a pledge by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to end such practices. Press freedom groups said Monday they found evidence of attempts to use that the Israeli spyware program Pegasus against people investigating human rights abuses by the Mexican army. According to a report by the press freedom groups and Mexican media organizations, the targets included Raymundo Ramos. Ramos has worked for years documenting military and police abuses in the drug cartel-dominated border city of Nuevo Laredo. Ramos’ cellphone was apparently infected with Pesgasus spyware in 2020.
Indigenous wall paintings uncovered at Mexican convent
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Indigenous symbols like a feather headdress, an axe and a shield have been found under layers of lime plaster at open-air chapels in a convent just south of Mexico City. The convent dates back to the 1500s, when Spanish Roman Catholic priests built open-air church patios to teach and convert Indigenous groups after the 1521 conquest of Mexico. Indigenous Mexicans preferred holding religious ceremonies in the open, and were reportedly distrustful of large, roofed spaces like churches. The finds announced Monday suggest the Spanish not only altered their church architecture, but also allowed masons to paint pre-Hispanic designs on the walls.
Ecuador prison clash leaves at least 15 dead, 20 injured
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A clash between inmates armed with guns and knives inside the Latacunga prison in central Ecuador has left at least 15 people dead and 20 injured. Authorities attributed the fighting to national and international drug trafficking groups which have turned the Andean nation’s prisons into the scene of repeated massacres as the groups fight for power and drug distribution rights. Ecuador’s national penitentiary service confirmed the death toll in the Latacunga prison. Videos in which gunfire and the screams of inmates can be heard were posted on social media. Some 316 inmates were killed inside Ecuador’s prisons last year, according to the penitentiary service.
Mitko, Russian Arctic expert, dies at 81 under house arrest
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Valery Mitko, a renowned Russian polar scientist has died while being under house arrest on charges of treason. He was 81. Mitko died on Monday in St. Petersburg of an unspecified illness, according to the Pervyi Otdel human rights group that defended him. It said that Mitko just returned from a hospital and was unable to walk. Mitko, a widely-acclaimed researcher of the Arctic region and one of the country’s leading hydroacoustics experts, was accused of revealing sensitive data during a 2018 academic trip to China, the charges he denied. He has remained under house arrest since his detention in February 2020.
Death toll in last week’s Kabul school blast climbs to 52
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A tally compiled by The Associated Press shows that last week’s suicide bombing at a Kabul education center killed as many as 52 people, more than double the death toll acknowledged by Taliban officials. The AP tally is based on information shared Monday by families of the victims. Most of the victims were female students aged between 17 and 20. Taliban officials have put the death toll at 25, as recently as Monday. The attack took place in an area of the Afghan capital that is populated mostly by ethnic Hazaras, who belong to Afghanistan’s minority Shiite community. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Blinken backs Colombia’s ‘holistic’ approach to drug policy
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has backed Colombia’s recent efforts to rethink its drug policy and said the Biden administration and Colombia’s newly elected government will work together on rural development programs and interdiction efforts, while sharing intelligence on drug trafficking groups. The comments came after a meeting between Blinken and Colombian President Gustavo Petro in Bogota, the first stop on a tour of South America in which the secretary of state will also visit Chile and Peru. Last month Petro spoke at the U.N. General Assembly and said that U.S.-led efforts to fight drug trafficking around the world had been “a failure.”
