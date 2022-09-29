Read full article on original website
Solomon Islands agreed to accord after China references axed
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The Solomon Islands foreign minister says the nation agreed to sign an accord between the United States and more than a dozen Pacific nations only after indirect references to China were removed. Jeremiah Manele’s remarks represented the first time the Solomon Islands has publicly acknowledged it had initial concerns about the agreement and expressed why it had a change of heart. The accord was signed in Washington last week, with President Joe Biden telling visiting Pacific leaders that the U.S. was committed to bolstering its presence in the region and becoming a more collaborative partner. Manele spoke on a visit in Wellington, New Zealand.
Mitko, Russian Arctic expert, dies at 81 under house arrest
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Valery Mitko, a renowned Russian polar scientist has died while being under house arrest on charges of treason. He was 81. Mitko died on Monday in St. Petersburg of an unspecified illness, according to the Pervyi Otdel human rights group that defended him. It said that Mitko just returned from a hospital and was unable to walk. Mitko, a widely-acclaimed researcher of the Arctic region and one of the country’s leading hydroacoustics experts, was accused of revealing sensitive data during a 2018 academic trip to China, the charges he denied. He has remained under house arrest since his detention in February 2020.
Kenya ‘effectively’ lifts ban on genetically modified crops
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s new president says the Cabinet has “effectively” lifted the country’s ban on openly cultivating genetically modified crops, reversing a decade-old decision as the East African country struggles with food security and a deadly drought. The presidency says “open cultivation and importation of White (GMO) Maize is now authorized. This follows years of concerns in Kenya and much of the African continent over the safety of genetically modified foods. Earlier this year, the United States criticized Kenya over its ban and the effects on U.S. agricultural exports to East Africa’s commercial hub. The U.S. said the ban also affected food aid.
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with his counterparts in Japan and South Korea late Monday following reports that North Korea had launched a ballistic missile that prompted Japanese officials to tell citizens to seek shelter. The missile test over Japan was North Korea’s most significant since January. Japan hasn’t issued a shelter warning for […]
North Korea fired a ballistic missile without warning over Japan on Tuesday for the first time in five years, a highly provocative and reckless act that marks a significant escalation in its weapons testing program. The missile traveled over northern Japan early in the morning, and is believed to have...
US considering responses to possible Russian escalation in Ukraine, including its potential use of tactical nuclear weapons
With concerns growing that Vladimir Putin will escalate Russia’s war in Ukraine, the US is considering how to respond to a range of potential scenarios, including fears that Russians could use tactical nuclear weapons, according to three sources briefed on the latest intelligence. The US has since the start...
