Astros recall outfielder Jake Meyers

 4 days ago

The Houston Astros recalled outfielder Jake Meyers from Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday.

In a corresponding move, the Astros optioned designated hitter/catcher Yainer Diaz to Triple-A and placed him on their taxi squad.

Meyers, 26, is in his second season with the Astros and last appeared in a game for them Aug. 28. In 47 games earlier this season, he was batting .209 with one home run, six doubles, two triples and 14 RBIs in 47 games.

He’s a .235 career hitter after batting .260 with six homers and 28 RBIs as a rookie last year.

Diaz, 24, made his major league debut on Sept. 2 and appeared in six games. He went 1-for-8 at the plate with a double and an RBI.

–Field Level Media

The Associated Press

La Russa steps down as White Sox manager over health issues

CHICAGO (AP) — Tony La Russa stepped down as manager of the Chicago White Sox on Monday because of a pair of health issues, ending a disappointing two-year run in the same spot where the Hall of Famer got his first job as a big league skipper. La Russa, a three-time World Series champion who turns 78 on Tuesday, missed the final 34 games with the underachieving White Sox. He left the team on Aug. 30 because of problems with a pacemaker that was implanted in February. While La Russa was away from the team, he got checked for a different medical issue that was previously diagnosed during an annual exam. That second health problem led to his departure from the team. “Now however that I’m in the treatment program, it’s become obvious that the length of the treatment and recovery process for the second issue makes it impossible to be the manager in 2023,” La Russa said.
CHICAGO, IL
