KWQC
Unitypoint Health to host Eating Disorders Conference on Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The 2022 Quad Cities Eating Disorders Conference is set for Saturday, Oct. 8 and its aim is to raise awareness and understanding surrounding eating disorders. The event will be 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Isle Hotel and Conference Center, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf. Stephanie Burrough,...
KWQC
51st annual QC CROP Hunger Walk held Sunday on the new I-74 bridge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For the first time, the 51st annual QC CROP Hunger Walk was held Sunday on the new I-74 bridge. Over 100 people walked in the event, raising an expected $30,000 for local and international meal sites. A quarter of the proceeds as well as about 200...
KWQC
Hero Street Rededication to be held Oct. 12
SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) -One of the most famous streets in all of the country is in Silvis. And its designation is a sad one. 2nd Street Silvis became known as Hero Street after eight young men from the town all died in service to their country during the Korean War.
KWQC
‘Empty The Shelters’ week: 4-Legged Adoptable Friends
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Bissell’s Empty the Shelters Fall National event takes place this year from Oct. 1 – 8. This is an annual national pet adoption campaign to get dogs and cats out of shelters and into loving homes. Celina Rippel, Humane Society of Scott County, discusses how...
KWQC
Learn how to DIY a magical terrarium
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Are you interested in learning how to create your own garden under glass and learn more about the magical world of terrariums?. The Quad City Botanical Center is offering a Terrarium Building Class on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m.- 12 p.m. at the facility on 2525 4th Avenue, Rock Island.
KWQC
Quad Cities Chamber program Leadership QC
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Quad Cities Chamber launched a 9-month program called Leadership QC which wrapped up at the end of September. 23 people who currently serve as business, government, and non-profit leaders participated. This episode of INSI6HT hosts a discussion with many of those that attended to learn what...
KWQC
Reba adds Vibrant Arena as stop on REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour
Moline, Ill. (KWQC) - Reba McEntire added 14 spring shows to her REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour including a stop at Vibrant Arena at the Mark in March. The tour will be at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark on March 18, according to a media release from Vibrant Arena at the Mark. The spring run will feature special guests Terri Clark and The Isaacs and kicks off March 9 in Jacksonville and will conclude at NYC’s Madison Square Garden, marking Reba’s first time playing the venue.
KWQC
Factory of Fear celebrates 29 years
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Factory of Fear has been delivering scares to customers since 1993 and has always strived to make the show each year different than in years past. Haunt director, Brett Deleo says he changes the show up every year to keep it fresh for all the returning customers.
KWQC
Geneseo School officials break ground on new career and technical education center
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - On Monday morning, Geneseo school officials broke ground on a new career and technical education center. The new vocational center will be across the street from Geneseo High School. The facility will feature space for automotive work, welding, and woodworking. The project costs 3.8 million dollars....
KWQC
Stories from a first-year, 5th grade teacher: the first 90 days
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Sydney Erichsen graduated from Western Illinois University in 2021 with a degree in Education. She started her teaching career in early August as a 5th grade English instructor at Rock Island Academy. Paula Sands Live is honored to feature the career experiences of Ms. Erichsen’s first year...
KWQC
Man hospitalized after rollover crash in Jo Daviess County
ELIZABETH, Ill. (KWQC) - A man had to be taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in rural Elizabeth, Illinois Friday night. The Jo Daviess Sheriff’s Office responded to Rt. 84 near Sawmill Rd just after 10 p.m. for a report of a single vehicle accident with injuries. They say 29-year-old Jared Vesely of Hanover lost control of his vehicle and went into the the ditch. The vehicle then struck an access road and crossed to the other side of the roadway where it overturned several times Vesely was ejected from the vehicle before it came to rest in the ditch on the opposite side.
KWQC
How to get prepared for Medicare open enrollment
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC)--Medicare insurance plans are confusing. Finding the Medicare insurance plan that meets your needs is a lot easier at Midwest Insurance Group. Representative from MIG, Joel Freeman, points out that their offices are local--with independent agents that work for YOU, not the insurance companies with NO additional cost.
KWQC
Fatal motorcycle crash in rural Sterling Saturday
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.
KWQC
Rollover crash on Locust Saturday afternoon
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A rollover crash at Locust and Sturdevant Streets in Davenport caused traffic delays Saturday afternoon. According to police, no one was injured in the crash that happened at 2:28 p.m. Two cars were involved. One was traveling westbound on Locust and the other was crossing on Sturdevant Street and failed to yield, according to police.
KWQC
Augustana’s Esports team makes history
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Esports is the 29th varsity sport offered at Augustana. “It’s exciting to see Augustana invest into creating a program that is not just another program, but really putting the resources behind it so that we can be a diamond,” said Joe Loomis, Augustana’s director of Esports.
KWQC
Police: Woman arrested after fatal crash in East Moline Sunday
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Two people are dead, and a woman was injured after a crash Sunday in East Moline, according to police. The East Moline Police Department responded around 12:47 a.m. Sunday in the area of Kennedy Drive and 20th Avenue for a report of a crash with injuries, according to a media release.
KWQC
Monmouth rolls over Lawrence
KWQC
2022 Border Wars
KWQC
High School football scores
