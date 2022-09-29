ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Anticipating flooding, Portsmouth opens 2 parking garages

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – With the possibility of flooding from Hurricane Ian in parts of Hampton Roads, the City of Portsmouth announced it is opening its Middle Street and County Street parking garages to residents who live in low lying areas.

The free parking is available on the 2 nd floor and above at the garages, beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, September 29.  Vehicles can remain in the garages until Monday, October 3 at 7 a.m.

Do not park in spaces marked reserved.

Trailers are not permitted and please note the garage clearances: Middle Street 6’10” & County Street 7’.

