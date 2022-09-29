Read full article on original website
Nicholls to host Last Acadian Coast Symposium
Grand Réveil Acadien presents the Last Acadian Coast Symposium celebrating the unique history and enduring culture of the people of Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes. GRA 2022 is a multi-parish experience celebrating the lasting cultural impact of the Acadian people. The local symposium will take place on October 5, 2022, from 9 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. at the Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center in Thibodaux.
Get Ready to “Explore Houma” as Houma Area Convention and Visitors Bureau rebrands
The Houma Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (HACVB) unveiled a new identity and logo that elevates the company’s brand as it promotes Terrebonne Parish tourism on a global scale with the new name, Explore Houma. While the brand structure will remain the same, the decision to convert the name...
Terrebonne Bicentennial Celebration hosts History of Architecture in Terrebonne Parish presentation
Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove invites the community to attend the Terrebonne Parish Bicentennial Celebration presentation of the History of Architecture in Terrebonne Parish on October 6, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center in Houma. The year-long celebration highlights the 200 years of history and...
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux Opening Early in Houma for Football in London
To have a true walk-on mentality means being ready to go wherever and whenever — even if it means bright and early on a Sunday morning at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux®. When the New Orleans Saints kickoff against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 2 in London, the award-winning restaurant will be ready to serve guests and show the game, sound on, on its more than 70 screens. With Mimosas and Mad Marys ready to flow, and unbeatable scratch-made “brunch” items like the Hangover Burger, Voodoo Shrimp, and Grits and Beignets fueling the fandom, Walk-On’s is the place to be for the first of the NFL’s annual slate of games in Europe.
Louisiana man wins $1 million from playing Powerball
Raymond Hawkins of Thibodaux bought a lottery ticket at RaceTrac in Geismar and matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 24 drawing.
Nicholls State University Announces 2022 Homecoming Court, releases schedule of events
Nicholls State University announced its 2022 Homecoming Court ahead of its 2022 Homecoming Week set to take place on Oct 10-15, 2022. The court members are:. The 2022 Homecoming Week theme is “It’s Good to be Home,” as many alums head back to campus to celebrate with their Colonel family.
Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Powerball Prizes
Louisiana sold tickets lay claim to top prizes in Saturday's Powerball drawing. Check your tickets.
3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love to eat pizza from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and drop by next time you are in the mood for some amazing food.
Bless Your Heart to host Community Volunteer Day
Bless Your Heart Nonprofit will host a Community Volunteer Day on Saturday, October 22, in an effort to address the needs of the Bayou Lafourche community. The organization is seeking volunteers to provide a helping hand to the elderly, disabled, and widows in the community. Bless Your Heart Co-founder Hilary...
TPL ushers in October with activities for the entire family
Terrebonne Parish Library is celebrating the month of October with a lineup of events for the entire family to enjoy. TPL invites the community to enjoy the following events this month:. Swamp Stories Series– All month long the library will be posting blogs, videos, book lists, and more related to...
Fill your revitalization toolbox at the 2022 Louisiana Brownfield Conference
The Louisiana Brownfield Conference invites anyone who would like to redevelop abandoned, idled, or underutilized property to join the conversation at the Terrebonne Parish Library North Branch on October 5 and 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year’s conference will be hosted by the South Central Planning and Development Commission, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Technical Assistance to Brownfields Program (TAB) at Kansas State University, the Louisiana Brownfields Association, and the Louisiana Municipal Advisory and Technical Services Bureau.
Louisiana Man Killed in Nighttime Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash on LA 24
Louisiana Man Killed in Nighttime Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash on LA 24. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 30, 2022, that on September 29, 2022, about 8:45 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop C responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on LA 24 near Stadium Drive in Houma, Louisiana. Albert Legarde, 58, of Houma, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
GALLERY: Central Lafourche struggles in lopsided loss to Terrebonne
It was a rough night for Central Lafourche on Friday night, as the Trojans fell 40-7 against Terrebonne in district play. See photos of the game online. Photos by CATHERINE BOURGEOIS | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Suspect in October 1 Homicide
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Suspect in October 1 Homicide. On October 1, 2022, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed that deputies responded to the area of Eat 21st Street in Reserve in response to a homicide. The victim was reportedly shot numerous times and died at the scene.
Houma Fire responding to Midas on Barrow Street
Houma Fire has responded to a fire at the Midas on Barrow Street. Please find alternate routes.
Lafourche Booking Log: October 2, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on October 2, 2022.
Terrebonne HS assistant coach arrested on molestation charges
Cops today announced the arrest of an assistant football coach at Terrebonne High School. “Bobby Stephon Sewire, 24, of Gray, was arrested for 2 counts of Molestation of a Juvenile,” Lt. Blake Tabor said in a news release.
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of September 22-29
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of September 22-29: Samantha Edmonston, 55, 16146 Bolivar Dr, Prairieville was charged w/ Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, and arrested pursuant to a fugitive warrant;. Jade Davis, 19, 2525 W Orice Roth Rd, Gonzales was charged w/ Identity Theft;. Martin...
Pedestrian Killed in Terrebonne Parish Crash
On September 29, 2022, around 8:45 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on LA 24 near Stadium Drive in Houma. This crash claimed the life of 58-year-old Albert Legarde of Houma. The initial investigation revealed a 2013 Dodge Charger was traveling...
Horror Again As Another Louisiana Mother Throws Child From Bridge
People all over Northwest Louisiana were in completely disbelief on September 26 of last year when we got the news that a mother had thrown two of her children from the I-220 bridge into Cross Lake. One of the two children, her ten-month-old son, was found deceased, floating in the...
