Houma, LA

Nicholls to host Last Acadian Coast Symposium

Grand Réveil Acadien presents the Last Acadian Coast Symposium celebrating the unique history and enduring culture of the people of Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes. GRA 2022 is a multi-parish experience celebrating the lasting cultural impact of the Acadian people. The local symposium will take place on October 5, 2022, from 9 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. at the Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center in Thibodaux.
THIBODAUX, LA
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux Opening Early in Houma for Football in London

To have a true walk-on mentality means being ready to go wherever and whenever — even if it means bright and early on a Sunday morning at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux®. When the New Orleans Saints kickoff against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 2 in London, the award-winning restaurant will be ready to serve guests and show the game, sound on, on its more than 70 screens. With Mimosas and Mad Marys ready to flow, and unbeatable scratch-made “brunch” items like the Hangover Burger, Voodoo Shrimp, and Grits and Beignets fueling the fandom, Walk-On’s is the place to be for the first of the NFL’s annual slate of games in Europe.
HOUMA, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love to eat pizza from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and drop by next time you are in the mood for some amazing food.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bless Your Heart to host Community Volunteer Day

Bless Your Heart Nonprofit will host a Community Volunteer Day on Saturday, October 22, in an effort to address the needs of the Bayou Lafourche community. The organization is seeking volunteers to provide a helping hand to the elderly, disabled, and widows in the community. Bless Your Heart Co-founder Hilary...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
TPL ushers in October with activities for the entire family

Terrebonne Parish Library is celebrating the month of October with a lineup of events for the entire family to enjoy. TPL invites the community to enjoy the following events this month:. Swamp Stories Series– All month long the library will be posting blogs, videos, book lists, and more related to...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Fill your revitalization toolbox at the 2022 Louisiana Brownfield Conference

The Louisiana Brownfield Conference invites anyone who would like to redevelop abandoned, idled, or underutilized property to join the conversation at the Terrebonne Parish Library North Branch on October 5 and 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year’s conference will be hosted by the South Central Planning and Development Commission, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Technical Assistance to Brownfields Program (TAB) at Kansas State University, the Louisiana Brownfields Association, and the Louisiana Municipal Advisory and Technical Services Bureau.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Nighttime Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash on LA 24

Louisiana Man Killed in Nighttime Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash on LA 24. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 30, 2022, that on September 29, 2022, about 8:45 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop C responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on LA 24 near Stadium Drive in Houma, Louisiana. Albert Legarde, 58, of Houma, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
HOUMA, LA
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of September 22-29

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of September 22-29: Samantha Edmonston, 55, 16146 Bolivar Dr, Prairieville was charged w/ Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, and arrested pursuant to a fugitive warrant;. Jade Davis, 19, 2525 W Orice Roth Rd, Gonzales was charged w/ Identity Theft;. Martin...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Pedestrian Killed in Terrebonne Parish Crash

On September 29, 2022, around 8:45 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on LA 24 near Stadium Drive in Houma. This crash claimed the life of 58-year-old Albert Legarde of Houma. The initial investigation revealed a 2013 Dodge Charger was traveling...
HOUMA, LA

