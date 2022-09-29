ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Suspects Arrested In Connection With Robbery Of Bling Bishop Lamor Whitehead Who Hopes ‘This Clears A Lot Of Things Up’

By Zack Linly
 4 days ago

On Wednesday, the New York Police Department announced that two suspects are in custody in connection with the on-camera robbery of the embattled man of the designer cloth, Bishop Lamor Whitehead of Brooklyn’s Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries church.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a5v7t_0iFl5VK000
Source: New York Daily News / Getty

According to ABC 7, 23-year-old Juwan Anderson and 23-year-old Say-Quan Pollack have both been arrested on federal robbery conspiracy and firearm charges.

“As alleged, the defendants brought guns into a place of worship, stealing from two members of the clergy, and terrifying the congregation in the process,” U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement.

After the announcement, Whitehead told reporters he was relieved the police had suspects in custody. Apparently feeling vindicated by the news, he also took the opportunity to address people who don’t think too fondly of him due to his rumored reputation of being a scammer.

“I’m hoping that this clears a lot of things up with my name as far as, you know, the world believing that I’m a villain instead of a victim, and it hurts,” Whitehead said.

Side note I’m just going to go ahead and point out that if Whitehead is trying to dodge perceptions that he’s a “villain,” his flagrant use of fatphobic insults and homophobic slurs do not help his cause.

NYPD Inspector Nicholas Fiore referred to the men alleged to have committed the viral robbery as a “very, very violent robbery crew.”

“With no regard to anybody else, in the middle of the mass, holding a child at gunpoint, that’s a pretty rough robbery,” Fiore said, adding that it became a federal case under the Hobbs Act because, if convicted, the suspects will “get a 10 year minimum on a robbery with a firearm.”

Anderson and Pollack both pleaded not guilty to the charges. Meanwhile, a third suspect is still being sought after by police and the $1 million in jewelry that was taken from Whitehead has still not been recovered. So, this story is definitely not over. It’s still unfolding and with a character like Whitehead being at the center of this saga, we can at least count on it not being boring.

In fact, he went live on Instagram to offer an update on the arrests.

