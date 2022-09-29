Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Hastings Library adds new property
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Public Library will soon have a new space for locals to utilize after acquiring the property that sits adjacent to it. It hopes to add an outdoor element for visitors. The land was purchased by the Hastings Library Foundation for about $225,000. There is no estimate on how much money the library will continue to fundraise for this project, but they say its the start of a chance to grow.
KSNB Local4
Changes could be on the way for Conestoga Mall
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Conestoga Mall opened its doors in 1974, now just shy of 50 years later the mall has seen retailers like Sears and JCPenney come and go. In 2022, major changes could be on their way for the mall but those hinge on a few different factors.
KSNB Local4
Act of Kindness Week - AOK ladies 25th year of spreading kindness
The Conestoga Mall opened it’s doors in 1974, now nearly 48 years later the mall has seen retailers like Sears and JCPenney come and go. HPD Captain Mike Doremus told Local4 News technological advancement has come in handy with several different areas of their department. Adams County Extension: Fall...
KSNB Local4
Trinity Lutheran Hosts Second Annual Fall Festival
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fall festival season is upon us and Trinity Lutheran Church joined in on the festivities. Church officials hosted their second annual Fall Festival which included a church service, a guest speaker, live music and more. At last year’s event, there were separate programs for kids...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSNB Local4
Harvest of Harmony returns for its 80th year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Harvest of Harmony Parade returned for its 80th year with communities coming together, lining up along the parade route to celebrate the occasion. Most participating groups were high school band from all across Nebraska, along with University of Nebraska-Omaha and University of Nebraska-Kearney bands.
KSNB Local4
Marching bands from across Nebraska compete in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Bands took over Grand Island Senior High’s Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Harvest of Harmony field competition saw nearly 30 marching bands take the field. The bands came from several stages of education including high school and even some colleges. The event acts as...
KSNB Local4
Hastings law enforcement benefits from technological advancements
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Every year, new technology is released. Hastings Police Department is doing the best they can to keep up with the trends and use it to their advantage to do their jobs more efficiently. The upgrades include staying up to date with body cameras, police cruiser and...
KSNB Local4
Update on Grand Island utility crew in Florida
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island Utilities crew has spent the last five days restoring power to Florida residents hit by Hurricane Ian. The six-man crew is replacing poles, wires and replacing or repairing transformers. The crew drove down to Florida Sept. 28 along with a crew from Lincoln Electric System. They took with them a bucket truck, digger truck and utility truck to be used during this deployment. They are currently based in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
Highland Park Farmers’ Market enters final month of sales for the season
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Harvest season usually means a trip to the Farmers’ Market and those days are numbered. The Farmers’ Market has entered its final weeks of sales. Local vendors have been setting up camp in Highland Park every Saturday morning since June and will close up shop by the end of the month.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Department of Agriculture reports two additional cases of bird flu
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced two confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza. This brings the total number of cases of HPAI in Nebraska to 11. The 10th farm, a...
KSNB Local4
Hastings College volleyball suffers losses to Jamestown and Ottawa
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College volleyball welcomed in Jamestown and Ottawa Saturday. Jamestown swept the Broncos 3-0, as the Broncos and Ottawa went to a fifth set, Ottawa took the dub, 3-2 the final. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Thrilling week of sports showcased in Top 5 Plays
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Top 5 Plays is back this week! See what athletes made the cut above the rest. 5. UNK volleyball’s Fallon Stuheit with the massive block in the Lopers sweep against Northwest Missouri State. 4. UNK softball’s Lynsey Roth makes the huge homer in the Lopers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSNB Local4
One more day of warm temperatures, then it’s hello fall weather
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Today was a repeat of yesterday as we had warm and breezy conditions with most places reaching the low to mid 80s except for spots west of highway 83 where clouds dampened temperatures keeping highs in the 70s. As we head into the overnight, skies will start off clear but becoming partly cloudy after midnight as a frontal boundary begins to push eastward. Lows tonight will mainly be in the low to mid 50s much cooler out west in the panhandle with lows in 40s.
KSNB Local4
UNK football takes down rival Fort Hays State
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Quarterback TJ Davis threw three touchdown passes and the defense had three interceptions to help No. 19/23 Nebraska Kearney pull away from rival Fort Hays State, 38-20, Saturday night at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium.The Lopers (4-1) snap a nine-game, 17-year losing streak to the Tigers and now lead the all-time series by a 35-32-1 margin. In his 2016 finale at Eastern New Mexico, head coach Josh Lynn lost to FHSU in the Heart of Texas Bowl.”It feels pretty good. I’m extremely happy with the overall team effort tonight and really the defensive effort in the first half, the third quarter and even in the fourth,” said Lynn on the KRVN radio post-game show. “They got back some of their starters tonight. Anytime we couldn’t get going offensively tonight, which was quite a bit early in the game, our defense responded.
KSNB Local4
Warm and breezy through the weekend with big changes arriving early next week
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was another warm and breezy day today as we saw most places reaching the low to mid 80s except for spots well west and east as clouds dampened temperatures keeping highs in the 70s. As we head into the overnight, skies will start off clear in central spots but could see a few mid level clouds push through in the early morning hours. Lows tonight will mainly be in the low to mid 50s with a few spots possibly seeing upper 40s, especially out west in the panhandle.
KSNB Local4
Hastings College football topples Briar Cliff, improves to 5-1
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - The Hastings College football team started fast and then let its defense finish off the 28-9 win over Briar Cliff on Saturday afternoon on Lloyd Wilson Field. Even though John Zamora was intercepted on his first pass of the game, it would be the ground...
Comments / 0