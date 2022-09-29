Fire damages homes on 5th Avenue and Uhlhorn Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville firefighters are assessing damage after a house fire just off Fulton Avenue on Thursday.
Two homes were close together, and the fire damaged both. The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m.
There is no report of injuries associated with this fire.
Eyewitness News will keep you updated .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).
Comments / 0