ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Fire damages homes on 5th Avenue and Uhlhorn Street

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HlDxW_0iFl43yM00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville firefighters are assessing damage after a house fire just off Fulton Avenue on Thursday.

Two homes were close together, and the fire damaged both. The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m.

There is no report of injuries associated with this fire.

Eyewitness News will keep you updated .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

Fire in Evansville considered suspicious

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a home in the 300 block of Read Street. It happened around 8 p.m. Monday. Fire officials say they do believe the fire is suspicious, but it is under investigation. They say there were items stacked in the home that seemed to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police working to keep Fall Festival safe

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) It is the 101st Fall Festival on Evansville’s west side. The event is expected to bring tens of thousands of people, and police are working morning and night to keep it safe. First responders have boots on the ground and on the roof tops of nearby buildings. “We have officers that are […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Man stabbed multiple times in Evansville late Sunday night

A man was sent to the hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Evansville late Sunday night. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a stabbing in the area of Harriet Street and Louisiana Street just after 11 p.m. on Sunday night. Police say a man was stabbed...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
14news.com

EPD: Man hospitalized after stabbing on Harriet St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville authorities are looking into a stabbing they say happened overnight on Sunday. Central Dispatch confirms that call came in around 11:40 p.m. as a medic assist on Harriet Street near West Florida Street. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say two men were in the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVQ

Man identified in fatal house fire in McLean County

SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WTVQ) — The man who died in a house fire on Oct. 1 in Sacramento has been identified as 69-year-old Jeff Helm. According to Kentucky State Police, the fire was reported around 8:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Garrett Street in Sacramento. Detectives are working to...
SACRAMENTO, KY
wamwamfm.com

Accident Near Roundabout in Washington

An accident occurred on E National Highway between Park RD and the Roundabout in Washington at approximately 6:30 pm on Saturday. The grass was reported to be on fire and it knocked the power out for many people in the area. Line crews were called to the scene, as well...
WASHINGTON, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – October 3, 2022

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Brianna D. Sutton; Jeffrey W. Kuehl; Franklin L. Wathen, II; William R. Onan, Jr.; Rebecca A. Corn; Trevor D. Pulliam; Landon S. King; William I. McLaughlin; Alexandra N. Williams; Blake T. Hook; Marius J. Fitzgerald; Kevin J. Hermann; Harmanpreet Singh; Sarah E. Chatt; Vonda M. Varnado; Daniel E. Criss, Jr.; Jeremy G. Griffin; Tammy Elkins; Morgan C. Ashabraner; Brandi Nance; Katie R. Kellems; Caine J. Sutton; Gregory R. Hall; Brenden A. Kensell; Tyler A. Schartung; Adina M. Nolan; Colton W. Marchand; Jeff L. Rickard; Joshua J. Overmyer; Kelsey M. Bozeman; Jaxson B.C. Hadley; Joey Magallanes; Almae B. Uy; Shannon C. Huffman; Remilea M. Bryant; Caden M. Scherer; Jacob M. Watgen; Jessie E. Hermann; Mackenzie E. Julian; Haydee S. Ortegon; Andrew J. Seitz; Emily N. Coots; Ashley N. Chapman; Ilham I. Aladinov; Kathy S. Webb; Lucas M. Lashbrook; Elizabeth A. Alvarez; Robert N. Duffy, II; Timothy R. Murphy; Jordan K. Compton; Chelsea Hernandez; Maggie A. Brown; Jeffrey L. Peterson; Melissa D. Dewolfe.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
14news.com

Funeral services set for toddler killed in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A funeral is planned for the toddler who police say was killed by the man who was supposed to be watching him. The obituary 18-month-old for Nyheim Cashton Groves shows he will be laid to rest Monday, October 10. His funeral is at Nazarene Missionary Baptist...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Tox Away Day to be held Saturday in Vanderburgh County

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville’s annual Tox Away Day will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Civic Center parking lot. Tox Away Day is for Vanderburgh County residents to dispose of hazardous house hold waste. The event is not intended for businesses to dispose of waste. Below is a list […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
cilfm.com

Indiana couple faces murder charges

Jefferson County authorities arrested a man and woman from Evansville, Ind., following a fatal shooting in Mt. Vernon this past weekend. 23-year-old Treyaveon Massie and 43-year-old Retha McIntire allegedly shot a man several times at the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park, just north of Mt. Vernon. The primary resident of the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EFD: One person displaced after fire on E. Meade Dr.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department responded to the 500 block of East Meade Drive just before 1 p.m. Friday in reference to a house fire. According to a press release, a passer-by reported smoke and flames coming from a front window of the home. Fire crews on...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

2 children airlifted after serious crash in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says eight people were hurt in a drunk driving accident that sent two children to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials tell us the accident happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 2830 and Wrights Landing Road. Detectives believe a Ford F-150 ran through […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Large power outage reported in southeast Evansville

There's a large power outage being reported on the southeast side of Evansville, Indiana. According to CenterPoint Energy's outage map, approximately 2,300 customers are currently being affected by the outage. The utility's map says that the outage was reported at 11:17 a.m. Friday, and that the estimated restoration time is...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Arson report filed after house fire in Evansville

Authorities in Evansville, Indiana, are investigating a Thursday afternoon house fire as an arson. The Evansville Fire Department says crews were called to a house fire on North Fifth Avenue, just off of Fulton Avenue, around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday after a neighbor called 911. As firefighters arrived at the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EFD: No injuries reported following house fire on Kathleen Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to a house fire on Friday night. Dispatch says the fire broke out on the 3200 block of Kathleen Avenue just before 9 p.m. According to a press release, a passerby called 911 and reported seeing...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Overturned semi causes hours of work on busy highway

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Local first responding agencies say miraculously no one was hurt after a semi-truck overturned early Friday morning. The Masonville and Daviess County Fire Departments say they were called out at 5:28 a.m. to the crash on I-165. Reports show the accident happened around the 65 mile marker just south of […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

CenterPoint estimates over 2,600 without power in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – According to CenterPoint Energy’s outage map, an estimated 2,600 electric customers are reporting outages power on Friday. A majority of the outages are reported in along Washington Avenue, and includes Ascension St. Vincent. Eyewitness News will update this story as more information becomes available.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy