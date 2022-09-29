Fire damages homes on 5th Avenue and Uhlhorn Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville firefighters are assessing damage after a house fire just off Fulton Avenue on Thursday.

Two homes were close together, and the fire damaged both. The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m.

There is no report of injuries associated with this fire.

Eyewitness News will keep you updated .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).