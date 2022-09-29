ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

‘Listen to the voice inside your head’: Staying vigilant could save your life

By Kate Nemarich
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qEKg9_0iFl3MYH00

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — When it comes to reducing your risk of becoming a victim of a crime, first and foremost Washington County, Tennessee Chief Deputy John Rose said victims are never to blame. However, there are ways he said people can help reduce their risks.

Rose likes to use driving as an analogy for how to keep one’s self safe.

“You’re looking at the other vehicles,” Rose said. “How much distance do I have between that vehicle and my vehicle? So if they do something crazy, I can slam the brakes on without hitting them.”

In the same way, Rose said people should trust their intuition when out and about whether in their car or on foot.

“If I see something suspicious, create distance,” said Rose. “If somebody’s on the street, and they look suspicious to you, don’t talk yourself out of it, listen to that little voice inside, cross the street. That distance of the street gives you time to react if they do something.”

TBI to expedite hiring new personnel to reduce rape kit backlog

He also recommended keeping car doors locked both when driving and parked to create a longer reaction time.

While it depends on a case by case, Rose said to try to avoid going to another location with the person and never risk one’s life for property.

“If all they want is my property, they can have it all day long,” said Rose. “If they want my life or to hurt me, I want to fight with everything I have.”

While the Washington County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t currently offer self-defense courses, there are opportunities within the community.

James Smith is the chief instructor at Johnson City Martial Arts Academy . Smith said one of the reasons adults take martial arts is for self-defense.

“I can’t promise everyone that they’re going to be a great fighter,” said Smith. “But I can least promise that you’ll have a higher probability of de-escalating the fight, de-escalating the attack, to be able to make it to tomorrow.”

However, Smith said martial arts offers more than the ability to fight back, it helps people take charge.

“When you walk people in here that have no confidence who feel kind of beaten, then they walk out chin up, they’re actually ready to take on the world,” said Smith. “I have some students that are just leading their groups now and becoming successful management because they have that inner confidence.”

JCPD: Sex offender carjacked woman’s car with baby inside, raped her

Additional advice from Rose, if someone does try to harm you don’t be afraid to yell out and draw attention to the situation.

Rose said if you are the victim of a crime and get away try to remember as many details about the suspect and their vehicle if possible and head to a nearby business and ask for help.

“Things like tag numbers, vehicle descriptions, general descriptions of the person’s clothing,” Rose said. “Then if you think about it, probably the safest places to run to are stores. Somebody’s in there conducting business. The chances of you going in there and being harmed again are very unlikely. Go there, ask them for their help, ask them to call 911, and then stay inside somewhere.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 1

Related
WJHL

JCPD say man tried to grab officers’ guns during arrest

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man who allegedly told police he had been using methamphetamine all day faces three counts of assault against first responders after police say he attempted to grab officers’ firearms while they arrested him. A Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) news release states that officers responded to the […]
WJHL

Hawkins County dispatcher deployed to Florida for hurricane relief

NAPLES, Fla. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County 911 dispatcher was part of a team of emergency communications specialists deployed to Florida in response to Hurricane Ian. Cheyenne Murrell, a shift supervisor with the Hawkins County Emergency Communications District, is in Naples, Florida along with others from across Tennessee. Murrell and other members of the team […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Washington County, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Kingsport Times-News

Camper fire claims Sullivan County teen

BRISTOL — A West Ridge High School student died on Saturday in a camper fire in the Akard community near Bristol. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Andy Seabolt said 14-year-old Gracie McBryant was found dead in the camper at an Ayrshire Road home.
WJHL

West Ridge High School mourns student who died Saturday morning

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the information received in a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The West Ridge community is mourning the loss of one of its students. According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Gracie McBryant, 14, passed […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martial Arts#Stay Inside#Washi
q95fm.net

Hit-And-Run Leaves One Woman Dead

A Logan County woman was killed on Friday in a hit-and-run accident in Bristol, Tennessee. According to witnesses, at around 9:20 AM, the driver of a vehicle on Volunteer Parkway North hit 50-year-old Reneta Hapney. Hapney was transported to the hospital, where she later died. The driver of the vehicle,...
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Kitchen of Hope in need of volunteers to feed Jesus' sheep

KINGSPORT — It’s called the Kitchen of Hope. Hope stands for Helping Other People Eat. Those “other people” are the homeless and low-income citizens of Kingsport. For 23 years, the Kitchen of Hope has fed them six days a week. Today, it needs your help to continue its mission.
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

West Ridge High School grieving, honoring Gracie McBryant

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Monday marked the beginning of a difficult week for West Ridge High School as students and staff tried to make sense of the loss of a freshman student over the weekend. 14-year-old Gracie McBryant died in a camper fire on Ayrshire Road in Bristol just before 6 a.m. Saturday. “We do have […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Judge denies Lillelid convicts’ fingerprinting petition

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Greeneville court struck down a petition by several of the convicted Lillelid murderers after they requested fingerprint analysis of the gun used to kill all but one member of a traveling family in 1997. The petition was filed on Aug. 30 in Greene County Circuit Criminal Court, and requested tests […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Report: Man speeding through Jonesborough caught with 300g of weed

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County deputies arrested a Hampton man Thursday night on various drug charges after pulling him over for speeding, according to a report from the sheriff’s office. Police say Jason S. Hartman, 47, had been speeding on Greenwood Drive when investigators conducted a traffic stop and smelled “a strong odor of […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wvlt.tv

Morristown shelter looking for help adopting animals

An Endangered Child Alert was issued by the TBI for two children out of Spencer, Tennessee. Tennessee National Guard return home from Florida after Hurricane Ian destruction. Florida officials told more than 1,000 airmen and soldiers to return to Tennessee. According to Tennessee officials, Florida service members said it would handle the clean-up efforts.
MORRISTOWN, TN
WJHL

Musician HARDY treated for ‘significant injuries’ following tour bus crash

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect information from News Channel 11’s sister station, WKRN in Nashville. BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL/WKRN) — Musician HARDY has been released from the hospital following a tour bus crash that occurred on his way home from the Country Thunder Music Festival in Bristol on Saturday. According to a […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Pursuit starting in Weber City ends in Tennessee crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Scott County and Weber City authorities ended up chasing a suspect into Tennessee after attempting to arrest him on warrants related to a missing juvenile. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, an officer responded to a home on Yuma Road on Thursday where they found a juvenile who had […]
WEBER CITY, VA
WJHL

Isaiah 117 launches campaign in Washington County, Virginia

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Supporters and community members gathered in the McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory & Henry College for the campaign announcement for an Isaiah House in Washington County. The campaign announcement kicks off the awareness part of the campaign: telling others about Isaiah 117 and what it can do for […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

WJHL

38K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy