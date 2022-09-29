Lots Of Accidents Today: Another Accident, Vehicle Crashes Into A Fire Hydrant and Catches On Fire

Read full article on original website
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Accident On The West Side, Dog Injured In The Accident
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Rolls Over Onto It’s Side, Jaws Of Life Needed To Get 1 Person Out Of The Vehicle.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Emergency personnel are working a scene on the West side
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Ogle County Sheriff Dept. Arrests One Person For DUI
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford Firefighters Battle A House Fire
rockfordscanner.com
UPDATED with scene photos by RS sources: Possible Head On Collision, In Machesney Park
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford PD Are Investigating A Shooting Incident on the West Side
WIFR
Fire to Rockford home causes $50,000 in damages
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford firefighters were able to put out a fire in about ten minutes in the 800 block of Emerson Drive, but not before the home suffered about $50,000 in damages. Crews responded shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday. The two people living at the home were able to get out safely; but the residence sustained heavy heat, smoke and water damage as a result of the fire. The Red Cross is helping find a place to stay for the two displaced adults.
KWQC
Fatal motorcycle crash in rural Sterling Saturday
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriffs Office is reporting a fatal motorcycle crash. It happened Saturday on Moline Road in rural Sterling. Witnesses told investigators they saw a motorcycle drift off the road and into the ditch. The driver has been identified as 45-year-old Jeremy Hall of Sterling....
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Injuries At An Accident Scene in Winnebago County
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Road Closure Due To Water Service Repairs
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford Police Are Investigating An Armed Robbery on The West Side
seehafernews.com
4-Year-Old Child Dies In Beloit After Being Hit By Vehicle Saturday
A four-year-old child has died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday morning in Beloit. Emergency responders were called to the scene near the Stateline YMCA Youth Sports Complex just before 9:45 a.m. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but didn’t survive. Investigators say neither alcohol nor...
Driver of vehicle involved in fatal crash faces OWI charge
MADISON, Wis. — The driver of one of the vehicles involved in a fatal crash Friday night is facing charges. Madison police said a 60-year-old man is being charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated – first offense. That charge has not been formally filed in court. Police said charges may change pending the Wisconsin State Patrol’s investigation into...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: House Fire In Rockford This Afternoon
Rockford Police can seize ‘nuisance’ ATVs from private property
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Not only are Rockford residents required to register their ATVs, the city’s police officers have the authority to seize them in certain circumstances. The city’s ordinance specifically allows police to impound ATVs that are suspected of being used unlawfully on streets or machines that are unregistered. Officials say that means officers may […]
Death of 4-year-old child in Beloit ruled an accident, no charges filed
BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police said no charges would be filed after a four-year-old child was hit by a vehicle and died Saturday. Police said the child was struck by a vehicle near the youth sports complex in the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue at around 9:40 a.m. The child was taken to a local hospital where they later died.
Dixon man charged with arson
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — John Sandusky, 42, has been arrested on charges that he started a fire at a house on Madison Avenue on Thursday, September 29th. According to the Dixon Police Department, officials responded to a house fire in the 400 block and were able to put the fire out. Police said evidence led […]
Mattress ablaze in Rockford house fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Crews are investigating a house fire that ended with a mattress ablaze on Friday afternoon. The Rockford Fire Department encountered high heat on the second floor of a home at 1930 Oxford Street shortly after 3 p.m. No one was injured. Firefighters contained the flames to a mattress in a second-floor […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Three Vehicle 10-50, In Boone County
Comments / 2