The question of whether or not the COVID-19 virus can be transmitted through food has been a concern since the beginning of the pandemic. To explore this possibility, University of Georgia (UGA) researchers attempted to detect SARS-CoV-2 on frozen berries, as well as investigate the virus’ persistence and possible reduction strategies. The researchers determined that the virus could remain infectious on the surface of frozen berries for over a month.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 21 HOURS AGO