rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Accident On The West Side, Dog Injured In The Accident
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford PD Are Investigating A Shooting Incident on the West Side
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Ogle County Sheriff Dept. Arrests One Person For DUI
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Emergency personnel are working a scene on the West side
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Rolls Over Onto It’s Side, Jaws Of Life Needed To Get 1 Person Out Of The Vehicle.
rockfordscanner.com
UPDATED with scene photos by RS sources: Possible Head On Collision, In Machesney Park
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford Firefighters Battle A House Fire
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Injuries At An Accident Scene in Winnebago County
Police: Illinois 4-year-old killed by car
UPDATE: The 4-year-old has passed away from their injuries. BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 4-year-old was hit by a car in Beloit Saturday morning, according to police. It happened around 9:40 a.m. at a sports complex in the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue, according to the Beloit Police Department. The child was taken to a […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: House Fire In Rockford This Afternoon
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Three Vehicle 10-50, In Boone County
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™:
Suspect in Rockford shootings is sent to federal prison on machine gun charge
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man connected to several shootings across Rockford has been sentenced to 8 years in federal prison on the charge of illegal possession of a machine gun. As part of his plea agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, Brooks admitted that he had used a “switch” device to turn a […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: On Friday, Emergency Personnel Had To Extricate 1 Victim From An Accident Scene
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Release Information On the Major Incident in Boone County, 1 Person Dead..
Beloit police: Child struck by vehicle near sports complex dies
BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police are investigating after they said a child was hit by a vehicle Saturday. The child later died. Police said a four-year-old child was struck by a vehicle near the youth sports complex in the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue at around 9:40 a.m. The child was taken to a local hospital. At 1:45 p.m....
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Road Closure Due To Water Service Repairs
KWQC
Fatal motorcycle crash in rural Sterling Saturday
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriffs Office is reporting a fatal motorcycle crash. It happened Saturday on Moline Road in rural Sterling. Witnesses told investigators they saw a motorcycle drift off the road and into the ditch. The driver has been identified as 45-year-old Jeremy Hall of Sterling....
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin officer dragged by vehicle during arrest attempt at a Kwik Trip
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man who was wanted for outstanding felony warrants allegedly dragged an officer behind his vehicle at a Kwik Trip while trying to resist arrest. According to the Madison Police Department, an officer observed a wanted person enter the Kwik Trip on Northport Drive around 7:40 p.m. on September 28.
Freeport woman robbed trying to sell an Xbox
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are investigating an armed robbery in Freeport in which a thief made off with a woman’s Xbox. Police say the incident happened Thursday on West Stephenson Street when the 19-year-old victim agreed to meet a potential buyer. When the suspect arrived, he grabbed the machine and ran. The woman chased […]
