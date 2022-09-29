Read full article on original website
Related
visitlakecounty.org
Fox Lake Fall Festival
The Village of Fox Lake and Grant Township have partnered together to host the Fall Festival at the Grant Township Center. This FREE event will have music, craft vendors, pumpkin carving, food, refreshments, a pie eating contest, and much more!. There will be a rolling video games theatre, DJ Bob...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: 10th Annual Chainsaw Carving & Art Festival
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- The 10th annual Chainsaw Carving & Art Festival is coming up! It's a celebration of trees and nature. The event takes place at River Bend Nature Center on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 from 9am – 2pm with live auction at 3pm. On center stage...
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Roz Varon takes a look at what's going on in the city and suburbs this weekend.
The Walnut Room is now taking reservations for the holiday season
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Walnut Room inside Macy's on State Street is now taking reservations for the holiday season.Starting Nov. 5, the popular restaurant on the 7th floor of Macy's will be available through reservation only. Reservations can be made at opentable.com.The Walnut Room is also hiring.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
When Can I Visit The Chicago Botanic Garden For Free?
With the seasons and colors both beginning to change, many are looking for a destination in the Chicago area to take in the beautiful autumn scenery. Among those locations is the Chicago Botanic Garden in north suburban Glencoe, featuring stunning sights across 385 acres in Cook County Forest Preserves. While...
Chicago Journal
Weekend trips from Chicago to see fall color
Just like last year, our region had a pretty spectacular September. Following an incredibly mild August, we're not going to speculate on the October weather so we don't jinx anything for any of us. Still, just like last year, that beautiful weather tends to lull a person into a false...
thereporteronline.net
Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort
One of the top Thoroughbred racetracks in the nation since 1904 is Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, which is situated in the picturesque city of Hot Springs, Arkansas. A whole new level of luxury was added after a $100 million extension that was finished in 2021. Oaklawn is a top-notch tourist attraction where you can stay, play, and unwind with a hotel and lots of conference space in addition to racing, gambling, eating, sports betting, and entertainment.
Special rededication ceremony held for Our Lady of the Angels in West Humboldt Park
CHICAGO — After a renovation years in the making, Cardinal Blase Cupich blessed the grounds of the former Our Lady of the Angels Outreach Center Sunday. The ceremony was held on the 62-year anniversary of the original dedication ceremony of the school building that burned down in a 1958 fire. Ninety-five people died in the […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Illinois Cemetery Dubbed One Of The Most Haunted In The World
The final resting place for millions of people is a cemetery and there are millions of these around the world. There's a high probability that most are haunted too. Truth be told, people are dying to go there. In all seriousness, of all the haunted cemeteries in the world, Illinois has one that is world-renowned.
kenosha.com
Safe Harbor Humane Society’s ‘Walk for Paws’ fundraiser set for Sunday
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. It’s no surprise Safe Harbor Humane Society Fundraising Coordinator Erin Lenegar hoped for nice weather for the organization’s Walk...
chicagoagentmagazine.com
Meet Chicagoland’s 2023 Realtor association leaders
It’s that time of year! With fall upon us, Realtor associations across Illinois are making annual changes to their leadership. Find out which association members will be leading Realtors throughout Chicagoland, for the year to come. On Sept. 23, the Chicago Association of REALTORS® (CAR) celebrated the occasion with...
Chicago Marathon Street Closures Start Monday: Here's What You Need to Know
The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will hit the streets next weekend, but street closures for the event are scheduled to begin on Monday. According to race organizers and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, the first street closure will occur on Monday when Balbo Drive closes between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive at approximately 10 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lhsdoi.com
“Rooting” For the Courtyard: The Libertyville Courtyard Shows its True Colors
On September 12, the Libertyville Environmental Action Force (LEAF) Courtyard was finally finished after years of work by Mr. Lapish and the members of LEAF. Before the LEAF project to fix the courtyard came along, many students complained that the enclosure was dead. That soon changed after LEAF members decided to take it upon themselves to bring color back to the yard. Now, instead of dirt and mulch, there is a lush green garden filled with plants native to Illinois. LEAF members also collaborated with the engineering club to make a fountain. LEAF members also worked with the art students to paint a mural op the ceiling of our newly refurbished pavilion, creating our own Sistine Chapel. “By contributing to the courtyard I feel like I have accomplished team-building skills,” Senior Alya Buldak said. “We’ve recruited a lot of kids who might not have done gardening regardless. We have made friendships and people who wouldn’t normally talk to each other. And I think we’ve just built a community around the club and also the rest of the student body”. By taking advice from landscapers, LEAF members were able to collaborate and design the courtyard. Thanks to their teamwork and collaboration with other clubs, they have created a new, unique space for students to just have a place to relax and for students and teachers to meet as they enjoy all the plants, bugs, bees, and birds. In the future, the club will continue to focus on maintaining the new courtyard. As for future projects, the club will possibly create a new courtyard outside the school. This will take time, however. “We started planning the courtyard we had in mind out by the tennis courts,” Mr. Lapish said. “We were thinking about putting a garden dedicated to milkweed for the monarchs but whether that happens or not, that’s going to be a lot more costs and a lot more maintenance and stuff. So that’s kind of like a pie in the sky, but it’s a possible project”.
ourchanginglives.com
Couples Time In St. Charles
While many of our excursions are designed to showcase family-friendly travel destinations, sometimes we look for a different type of getaway. While searching for something unique, we discovered a place that would make a perfect escape for the two of us. Since we both enjoy many of the same things, we decided to spend some couples time in St. Charles, Illinois. Our research had uncovered a plethora of possibilities and we couldn’t wait to visit. It didn’t take long for us to fall in love with this upscale escape.
Classic car auction coming to Northwest Suburbs
The Mecum Chicago 2022 auction at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center from October 13- 15 will feature about 1,000 classic cars and trucks.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Paula and Wayne Thomas of Kenosha to mark 65th wedding anniversary
Paula and Wayne Thomas of Kenosha will mark their 65th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Wayne Thomas met Paula Mueller through Wayne’s sister, Marilyn. There may have been a squirt gun involved. They were married on Oct. 5, 1957. They have lived in Kenosha for their entire lives.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eater
Restaurants Where Northwestern Students Should Eat in Evanston
Evanston’s restaurants are eager to welcome Northwestern University students, often providing discounts if they can show their school ID. The college town offers everything students need, from coffee shops where they can study to fast-casual options for a quick bite between classes. There are also plenty of nicer restaurants perfect for a date or dinner with parents who are going to pick up the check. The school’s excellent reputation brings students from around the world, and Evanston’s culinary scene is just as diverse. Follow this list to get a great education in what the city has to offer.
fox32chicago.com
Florida shelter pets will arrive in Chicago Tuesday, freeing space for dogs and cats lost in hurricane
CHICAGO - PAWS volunteers will return to Chicago on Tuesday with dozens of pets from Florida shelters crowded with animals after Hurricane Ian. All the dogs, cats, puppies and kittens heading to Chicago were in shelters in the Naples and Fort Meyers areas before Hurricane Ian hit. They are being...
The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. 7 Mile Fair is one of the largest markets in Wisconsin. Located in the town of Caledonia, 7 Mile is just a short drive away from Racine and Milwaukee. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to delicious food.
Sandberg Jewelers closing after more than 100 years in business in Chicago area
Sandberg Jewelers first opened in 1919 on Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago, and later moved to Irving Park, and then Skokie.
Comments / 0