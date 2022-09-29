Killeen police investigating murder of 30-year-old man

Authorities have charged a 40-year-old man with murder following a domestic incident on Thursday.

Police said around 2:38 a.m. they arrived at the 600 block of Leo Lane to find 30-year-old Denzell Roderick Jordan suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers performed life saving measures until paramedics arrived.

On Friday Killeen police said they received three complaints from the Bell County District Attorney’s Office charging 40-year-old Antonio Bernard Heath with Murder, Tampering with Evidence and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that a domestic incident occurred at the residence when the suspect displayed a weapon and shot the victim," said police.

The suspect then fled the scene but detectives were able to locate and transport them to Killeen City Jail.

"Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Heath, setting his total bond at $1,100,000," said police. "Heath is awaiting transport to the Bell County Jail."

Jordan was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 3:30 a.m. An autopsy is to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

"Detectives are actively investigating this Murder and there is no additional information at this time," said police.