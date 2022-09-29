ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

NFL’s J.J. Watt ‘went into AFib,’ had heart shocked

(NEXSTAR) – Despite experiencing atrial fibrillation just a few days ago, and having his “heart shocked back into rhythm,” Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he’ll be playing in Sunday afternoon’s game against the Carolina Panthers. In a Sunday morning tweet, the Wisconsin native...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
50K+
Followers
47K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy