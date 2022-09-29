Read full article on original website
NFL’s J.J. Watt ‘went into AFib,’ had heart shocked
(NEXSTAR) – Despite experiencing atrial fibrillation just a few days ago, and having his “heart shocked back into rhythm,” Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he’ll be playing in Sunday afternoon’s game against the Carolina Panthers. In a Sunday morning tweet, the Wisconsin native...
