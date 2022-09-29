Read full article on original website
Stolen ambulance chase ends in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A police chase of a stolen ambulance that started in Jefferson County Monday morning ended in south St. Louis. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said multiple agencies followed the ambulance along northbound I-55 through Jefferson County at about 9 a.m. Once the vehicle traveled into St. Louis County, Jefferson County deputies terminated their pursuit. The ambulance continued heading east into St. Louis City.
Drugs, guns, and $54,000 in cash found during Missouri traffic stop
STE. GENEVIEVE Mo. — The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page on Friday about a traffic violation that turned into a drug bust. The post said that one of their Deputies was on patrol and stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The deputy’s...
Group seen stealing checks from St. Charles County churches
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating four people seen stealing checks from St. Charles County churches’ mailboxes. According to a spokesperson for the St. Charles County Police Department, the thefts happened between the first week of June...
Unplanned speed bump rises in Clinton County on Illinois Route 161
An Illinois State Representative for Clinton County describes a noticeable bump that formed on Illinois Route 161 this week as an unexpected speed bump resulting from subsidence.
Police investigate a shooting in St. Charles County
Police are investigating a shooting Monday following a domestic dispute between twin brothers.
Renters face eviction after complaining of conditions
There are warnings about possible power outages tied to July’s flooding at an apartment complex in north St. Louis County. The Public Works Department says it’s found flooded electrical equipment was never replaced at the complex in Breckenridge Hills.
Two accused of cheating by putting weights in fish during Ohio tournament
(WKBN) – Two Ohio men are accused of putting lead weights in fish they caught during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship on Friday. Tournament director Jason Fischer inspected the fish caught by Chase Cominsky and Jacob Runyan, according to the Toledo Blade. He told Nexstar that during that inspection, he felt hard objects in the belly of one of the fish.
School bus drivers fight the State of Missouri’s demands to repay pandemic funds
School bus drivers from Jefferson County and St. Louis County are fighting the State of Missouri's efforts to force them to repay unemployment pandemic funds they received during the COVID-19 crisis.
Hurricane Ian death toll rises, the majority reported in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As recovery and relief efforts continue following Hurricane Ian’s devastating landfall last week, the death toll continues to rise. In a Monday night update, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission confirmed 68 deaths. The Associated Press reported an additional three deaths in Florida, as well as four in North Carolina and three in Cuba, bringing the death toll to 78.
Missouri murder featured on true-crime TV show, ‘Snapped’
A loving Arkansas mother and a doting Missouri father seem happy on the outside. But what happens when she snaps?
Toyota CEO: US target of 50% EVs by 2030 “very difficult”
Toyota’s CEO said last week that it will be a challenge to boost sales of electric cars to levels anticipated by some U.S. states—including the state of California, which plans to outlaw sales of vehicles not powered by electricity by the middle of next decade. From Volvo and...
‘About 35 deaths’ reported in single Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno confirmed “about 35” additional deaths Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s devastation across much of southwest Florida. The announcement comes after officials in the state had already confirmed dozens of deaths across Florida. Sheriff Marceno said...
Barricaded subject in O’Fallon, Mo.
O’FALLON MO. — O’Fallon Police are heading to a barricaded subject in the 1500 block of Washington Crossing. Police asks public to remain out of the area while officers are on the scene. Updates will be provided as soon as it’s available on Fox2Now.com.
Hidden cameras in Texas ranch spark Airbnb, VRBO lawsuits
ANAHEIM, Calif. (NewsNation) — While vacation rental platforms have strict policies against hosts using hidden cameras on their rental property, that hasn’t stopped some people from secretly planting them. According to a 2019 survey by the real estate investment company IPX1031, 58% of people worry about a hidden...
Mo. lawmaker plans to require licensing for boarding schools
A lawmaker from St. Louis wants to require licenses for all residential care facilities in Missouri, including boarding schools.
Tax breaks for farmers near passage in Missouri Legislature
The bill extends several agricultural tax credits that have expired and creates new ones for biodiesel and fuel mixed with ethanol. It also expands government loan help for farmers.
Missouri Lottery player wins $3 million off scratcher
BATES CITY, Mo. – One Missouri Lottery player is $3 million richer after winning the top prize on a “300X” scratchers game. “I just scratched it off,” the winner explained. “And there it was.”. The player said he loves playing scratchers tickets and picked up...
Illinois Chamber of Commerce endorses Mendoza
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Comptroller Susana Mendoza has been endorsed by the Illinois Chamber of Commerce on Monday for re-election. She is the only Democratic statewide candidate to be endorsed by the Chamber of Commerce. “Voters from both parties should rest assured that Susana is the right person to...
Schools nationwide offer students mental health days
(NewsNation) — Schools in 12 states across the nation are allowing students to take mental health days as a move to try and combat the mental health crisis kids are facing in the wake of the pandemic. The idea is spreading and is now being proposed in at least five other states.
Former FOX 2 reporter competing in Miss USA pageant tonight
"We are so proud of you and we believe you will bring home the 👑."
