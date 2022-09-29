ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isanti County, MN

Stolen ambulance chase ends in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A police chase of a stolen ambulance that started in Jefferson County Monday morning ended in south St. Louis. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said multiple agencies followed the ambulance along northbound I-55 through Jefferson County at about 9 a.m. Once the vehicle traveled into St. Louis County, Jefferson County deputies terminated their pursuit. The ambulance continued heading east into St. Louis City.
Two accused of cheating by putting weights in fish during Ohio tournament

(WKBN) – Two Ohio men are accused of putting lead weights in fish they caught during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship on Friday. Tournament director Jason Fischer inspected the fish caught by Chase Cominsky and Jacob Runyan, according to the Toledo Blade. He told Nexstar that during that inspection, he felt hard objects in the belly of one of the fish.
Hurricane Ian death toll rises, the majority reported in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As recovery and relief efforts continue following Hurricane Ian’s devastating landfall last week, the death toll continues to rise. In a Monday night update, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission confirmed 68 deaths. The Associated Press reported an additional three deaths in Florida, as well as four in North Carolina and three in Cuba, bringing the death toll to 78.
Barricaded subject in O'Fallon, Mo.

O’FALLON MO. — O’Fallon Police are heading to a barricaded subject in the 1500 block of Washington Crossing. Police asks public to remain out of the area while officers are on the scene. Updates will be provided as soon as it’s available on Fox2Now.com.
Hidden cameras in Texas ranch spark Airbnb, VRBO lawsuits

ANAHEIM, Calif. (NewsNation) — While vacation rental platforms have strict policies against hosts using hidden cameras on their rental property, that hasn’t stopped some people from secretly planting them. According to a 2019 survey by the real estate investment company IPX1031, 58% of people worry about a hidden...
Missouri Lottery player wins $3 million off scratcher

BATES CITY, Mo. – One Missouri Lottery player is $3 million richer after winning the top prize on a “300X” scratchers game. “I just scratched it off,” the winner explained. “And there it was.”. The player said he loves playing scratchers tickets and picked up...
Illinois Chamber of Commerce endorses Mendoza

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Comptroller Susana Mendoza has been endorsed by the Illinois Chamber of Commerce on Monday for re-election. She is the only Democratic statewide candidate to be endorsed by the Chamber of Commerce. “Voters from both parties should rest assured that Susana is the right person to...
Schools nationwide offer students mental health days

(NewsNation) — Schools in 12 states across the nation are allowing students to take mental health days as a move to try and combat the mental health crisis kids are facing in the wake of the pandemic. The idea is spreading and is now being proposed in at least five other states.
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

