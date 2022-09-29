Read full article on original website
Gamracy Shines as the Dons Compete in Berkeley
BERKELEY, Calif. -- Returning to action for the second time in as many week's the USF Dons women's tennis team had a positive weekend in the East Bay as they were in action at UC Berkeley for the 2022 California Invite this weekend. Leading the way for USF was the...
USF Heads to Golf Iconic Classic in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Traveling southeast for their next tournament, the University of San Francisco women's golf team will head to New Mexico to begin the week to participate in the Golf Iconic Classic (hosted by New Mexico State) at NMSU Golf Course. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION:. Dates: Monday, Oct. 3...
Lions Defeat Dons in WCC Opener
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Traveling south to begin conference play, the University of San Francisco men's soccer team (6-2-2, 0-1-0 WCC) battled Loyola Marymount (7-2-2, 1-0-0 WCC) through the first 45 minutes of play on Saturday night, but ultimately were defeated 3-0 on the strength of three second half goals by the Lions at Sullivan Field.
Dons Come Up Short Against Bulldogs to Begin WCC Play
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. -- Returning to the Hilltop for the first time since mid September, the USF Dons women's soccer team (5-3-3, 0-1) were unable to build much momentum throughout their match with the Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-2-2, 1-0) as they fell short by a 4-0 score at Negoesco Stadium on Saturday night.
