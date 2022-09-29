ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MoneySwap (MSWAP) 1-Day Volume Tops $210,568.00

MoneySwap (MSWAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. MoneySwap has a market cap of $689,400.00 and approximately $210,568.00 worth of MoneySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoneySwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MoneySwap has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.
DogeCola (DOGECOLA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $70,138.00

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. One DogeCola coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DogeCola has a market cap of $1.88 million and $70,138.00 worth of DogeCola was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DogeCola has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.
KARMA (KARMA) Tops One Day Volume of $2.00

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. KARMA has a market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $2.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Adshares Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.19 Million (ADS)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000308 BTC. Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012829 BTC. Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC. Tezos...
Secured MoonRat Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,168.00 (SMRAT)

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000317 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against...
Fetch.ai (FET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.31 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $89.80 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0817 or 0.00000407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.
Ethereum Classic Trading 23.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.74 billion and $708.59 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $27.78 or 0.00138891 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.
OBORTECH Trading Down 27.4% This Week (OBOT)

OBORTECH (OBOT) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. OBORTECH has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $16,480.00 worth of OBORTECH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OBORTECH has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. One OBORTECH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $158,600.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $540.15 Million (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.91 billion and approximately $540.15 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $54.84 or 0.00274181 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.
Microtuber Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week (MCT)

Microtuber (MCT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. Microtuber has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $28,631.00 worth of Microtuber was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Microtuber coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Microtuber has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Indexed Finance Trading Down 8.3% This Week (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $10,877.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.
BillionHappiness (BHC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $125,857.00

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, BillionHappiness has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One BillionHappiness coin can now be purchased for about $25.10 or 0.00128485 BTC on exchanges. BillionHappiness has a market cap of $1.08 million and $125,857.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Uhive (HVE2) Trading Up 1.6% This Week

Uhive (HVE2) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Uhive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Uhive has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Uhive has a market capitalization of $30.24 million and $65,842.00 worth of Uhive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
SmartPad Price Tops $0.0050 (PAD)

SmartPad (PAD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. One SmartPad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. SmartPad has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $19,566.00 worth of SmartPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartPad has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.
AllSafe (ASAFE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $21.00

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $49,414.22 and approximately $21.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.
Defi For You (DFY) Trading Down 12.6% This Week

Defi For You (DFY) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Defi For You coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Defi For You has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Defi For You has a market cap of $968,315.60 and $30,389.00 worth of Defi For You was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
IOTA (MIOTA) Hits Market Capitalization of $783.27 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $783.27 million and approximately $13.63 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stellar Price Up 18.2% Over Last Week (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. During the last week, Stellar has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $5.99 billion and $247.65 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
MegaCryptoPolis Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $932,078.08 (MEGA)

MegaCryptoPolis (MEGA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One MegaCryptoPolis coin can currently be bought for about $4.05 or 0.00020968 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MegaCryptoPolis has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. MegaCryptoPolis has a market capitalization of $932,078.08 and approximately $9,063.00 worth of MegaCryptoPolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
