The founders of Ghlee, Hymnologie and Sahajan share how childhood memories inspired their Ayurvedic-rooted skincare lines. Every culture has its teachings and learnings — preserved as pearls of wisdom and passed down from generation to generation. Growing up, I remember ghee (clarified butter) being a dinnertime treat. My mom would spread it on rotis and mix it into our rice for that extra-buttery goodness. Kitchen ingredients also seemed to find a way into my family’s beauty regimens, like homemade facial masks made of turmeric, yogourt and honey to soothe dry skin or coconut oil massaged into hair. Little did I know that years later, these routines would become a weekly ritual for me, too. And it was only when I became a beauty and culture writer that I realized how all these ingredients are tied to Ayurveda, which translates to “knowledge of life.” This centuries-old Indian healing system encourages natural therapies to regain a balance between the body, mind and spirit. Thus, Ayurvedic skincare and beauty products use herbs and plant-derived ingredients in a holistic approach to nourish the skin and hair, inside and out. Here, discover three Canadian-based South Asian beauty brands that have harnessed the powers of these traditions.

