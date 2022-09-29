Read full article on original website
The Theme of the Next Met Gala Has Been Revealed + More Fashion News
Also, look out for the new Moose Knuckles x Post Malone collab!. On Friday, September 30, the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced that the theme of the 2023 Met Gala will be the late-great designer Karl Lagerfeld. Fittingly titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” the exhibition at the Costume Institute will celebrate the icon and the work he has created for his own brand, as well as Chanel, Fendi, Balmain, Patou, Chloé and more. At the accompanying Met Gala, we expect to see a variety of vintage looks and odes to quintessential “Karl-isms.” So mark your calendars because the event will return to its original date, the first Monday in May.
3 Canada-Based South-Asian Beauty Brands on Harnessing the Power of Ayurveda
The founders of Ghlee, Hymnologie and Sahajan share how childhood memories inspired their Ayurvedic-rooted skincare lines. Every culture has its teachings and learnings — preserved as pearls of wisdom and passed down from generation to generation. Growing up, I remember ghee (clarified butter) being a dinnertime treat. My mom would spread it on rotis and mix it into our rice for that extra-buttery goodness. Kitchen ingredients also seemed to find a way into my family’s beauty regimens, like homemade facial masks made of turmeric, yogourt and honey to soothe dry skin or coconut oil massaged into hair. Little did I know that years later, these routines would become a weekly ritual for me, too. And it was only when I became a beauty and culture writer that I realized how all these ingredients are tied to Ayurveda, which translates to “knowledge of life.” This centuries-old Indian healing system encourages natural therapies to regain a balance between the body, mind and spirit. Thus, Ayurvedic skincare and beauty products use herbs and plant-derived ingredients in a holistic approach to nourish the skin and hair, inside and out. Here, discover three Canadian-based South Asian beauty brands that have harnessed the powers of these traditions.
Holly Willoughby serves up style inspiration in a high-street blouse and skirt on This Morning
Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield have been dishing up the latest news from the This Morning sofa once again.As well as covering hot topics, the show is great for finding style inspiration, as Willoughby’s outfits always impress and continuously deliver effortless elegance. Willoughby is a style icon after our own hearts, too – opting for affordable high-street favourites, including LK Bennett, Oasis, Karen Millen, La Redoute and Nobody’s Child, to name just a few.Kicking off the week in a Forties-inspired polka-dot shirt and straight-leg wool trousers, the presenter has opted for another shirt today, this time paired with a black...
How Grace Gaustad Honours Their Inner Child
Through their love for bright makeup, visual storytelling and childhood hobbies, the singer keeps their creativity flowing. Grace Gaustad first became acquainted with the world of makeup by eating flavoured lip gloss. At roughly four years old, they recall being enamoured with the eye-catching colours and tasty scents radiating from their mother’s vast collection of lip products. “I didn’t understand that that was not something to be doing,” the 20-year-old musician laughs, recalling their potentially poisonous hobby. But all these years later, this type of child-like curiosity has come in handy.
