Antonio Conte will hope his Tottenham Hotspur team show more attacking quality in midweek than they did at the weekend, in suffering a derby defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League.This time around it’s Champions League action and a trip to Eintracht Frankfurt, with the sides locked on points in Group D as they head into back-to-back fixtures against each other.Last season, the Bundesliga club triumphed in the Europa League final on penalties to earn their spot in this competition - they are currently sixth in their domestic table, with Spurs third in their own.Harry Kane and Co will be...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO