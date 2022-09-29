Read full article on original website
Stellar Price Up 18.2% Over Last Week (XLM)
Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. During the last week, Stellar has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $5.99 billion and $247.65 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Golden Doge Price Up 29.3% This Week (GDOGE)
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000317 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against...
Ethereum Classic Trading 23.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ETC)
Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.74 billion and $708.59 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $27.78 or 0.00138891 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.
Litecoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $540.15 Million (LTC)
Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.91 billion and approximately $540.15 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $54.84 or 0.00274181 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.
PooCoin (POOCOIN) Price Tops $0.30
PooCoin (POOCOIN) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. During the last week, PooCoin has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One PooCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PooCoin has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $13,768.00 worth of PooCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Kambria (KAT) Price Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days
Kambria (KAT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Kambria has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $319,676.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kambria coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kambria has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.
EOS (EOS) Price Reaches $1.19 on Top Exchanges
EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for $1.19 or 0.00005965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $334.96 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
TurtleCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (TRTL)
TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $276,678.10 and $131,790.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.
Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DVP)
Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $158,600.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
SmartPad Price Tops $0.0050 (PAD)
SmartPad (PAD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. One SmartPad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. SmartPad has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $19,566.00 worth of SmartPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartPad has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.
CrossWallet Price Tops $0.0206 on Exchanges (CWT)
CrossWallet (CWT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. One CrossWallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CrossWallet has a total market capitalization of $9.85 million and $34,110.00 worth of CrossWallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CrossWallet has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Zoo Token (ZOOT) Price Down 4.8% This Week
Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Zoo Token coin can now be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zoo Token has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zoo Token has a total market cap of $5,130,371.40 billion and approximately $8,483.00 worth of Zoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
GSPI Shopping.io Governance (GSPI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $3,726.05
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000317 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against...
Adshares Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.19 Million (ADS)
TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000308 BTC. Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012829 BTC. Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC. Tezos...
NEM (XEM) Market Cap Reaches $372.87 Million
NEM (XEM) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. NEM has a market cap of $372.87 million and approximately $9.87 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEM has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.
BillionHappiness (BHC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $125,857.00
BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, BillionHappiness has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One BillionHappiness coin can now be purchased for about $25.10 or 0.00128485 BTC on exchanges. BillionHappiness has a market cap of $1.08 million and $125,857.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Yieldly Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.00 Million (YLDY)
Yieldly (YLDY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Yieldly has a total market capitalization of $7.00 million and $21,853.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yieldly coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yieldly has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.
TRONPAD (TRONPAD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.40 Million
TRONPAD (TRONPAD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, TRONPAD has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One TRONPAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRONPAD has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $15,335.00 worth of TRONPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
AllSafe (ASAFE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $21.00
AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $49,414.22 and approximately $21.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.
Uhive (HVE2) Trading Up 1.6% This Week
Uhive (HVE2) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Uhive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Uhive has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Uhive has a market capitalization of $30.24 million and $65,842.00 worth of Uhive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
