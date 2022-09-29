Read full article on original website
Rihanna Celebrated A$AP Rocky's Birthday in a Stunning Black Dress With a High Leg Slit
Rihanna showed her support for her boyfriend and son's father A$AP Rocky last night, attending the rapper's 34th birthday celebration in a chic black one-shoulder dress with a high leg slit. He wore a complementary dark pinstripe suit. The new mom, who welcomed the couple's first child in May, also debuted a shorter shoulder-length hair cut with her side-swept bangs. The couple was photographed leaving the Los Angeles venue early this morning.
Zendaya Wears a Sheer Bodysuit Covered in Crystal-Embellished Logos in Paris
Zendaya arrived at Paris Fashion Week in a stunning logomania look. The Emmy-winning actress attended the Valentino spring 2023 show earlier today, where she was covered head to toe in the Italian house's iconic "V" circle logo. For the event, the global brand ambassador traded the house's signature hot pink for black, layering a blazer and short suit over a sheer, crystal-embellished bodysuit, with all three pieces adorned in shimmering V-shaped decorations.
Kylie Jenner Slays in White and Tight Underwear at Paris Fashion Week
We see London, we see France, we see Kylie at Paris Fashion Week rocking a hot pair of underpants. At this point, we're all used to seeing the youngest Jenner sister rock, well, just about everything you can think of. A royal blue velvet gown befitting of a Disney Villain? Check. Barely-there crochet dresses that look like they were made in a '70s art classroom? Yup. And how about a futuristic hooded tank top? Kylie's been there, done that. Just this week, the billion-dollar, Kylie Cosmetics mogul showed she's not afraid to take risks as she wore a bed sheet dress outside of the bedroom (no toga party in sight). From bleached eyebrows and nude pantaboot one-pieces to Madonna-inspired cone bras and little black (latex) dresses, our girl has tried almost every style in the big book of fashion. But even with her past forrays into lingerie, we never could have predicted that she would make a simple pair of tighty-whities into a statement piece.
Hailey Bieber Stuns in Coral Pink Halterneck Dress
Sweet Barbiecore pink is having the ultimate moment, but fashion and beauty trendsetter Hailey Bieber is making an argument for an equally fab pink hue. Enter coral. On Saturday, October 1, the 25-year-old model attended the Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala benefiting F*ck Cancer in a stunning coral pink dress courtesy of Vivienne Westwood. Mrs. Biebs scored 10s across the board with her fitted halter neckline, plunging frills, and corset bodice. She offset her bright pink ensemble with a dark vampy lip, mani, and pedi as she posed alongside F*ck Cancer co-founder Yael Cohen.
Olivia Rodrigo Wears a Plunging Lace Slip Dress For Paris Fashion Week
There's something so easy, breezy, and timeless about the slip dress. The trend has earned a permanent place in the closets of It-Girls everywhere. Case in point: Olivia Rodrigo's wardrobe. We won't be needing our "driver's license" to see Olivia's plunging rendition of the slinky, lingerie-like frock, but we will be needing our passports as she wore the look halfway across the globe in Paris.
Addison Rae and Olivia Rodrigo's IG Pic Proves They're the Fashion Duo You Didn't Know You Needed
Good morning to Addison Rae and Olivia Rodrigo only! The two Gen Z superstars posted a 🔥🔥 Instagram photo together to document the queen of revenge songs hanging out with the queen of TikTok in an epic crossover episode. We’re living for this duo — does anyone know if you can double-tap a photo more than once? Asking for a friend…
Evan Peters Says Playing Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer is the "Hardest Thing" He's Ever Done
In Netflix's latest true crime show, DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Evan Peters tackles the challenging and disturbing role of the infamous serial killer. The limited series hit the streaming platform on September 21 and has already broken the record for the most watched show in the first week of its release with 96.2 million hours viewed. However, the dramatized account of the chilling true events has caused controversy with Netflix's queer audience as well as the families of Dahmer's victims.
