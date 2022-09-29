Read full article on original website
TurtleCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (TRTL)
TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $276,678.10 and $131,790.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.
SmartPad Price Tops $0.0050 (PAD)
SmartPad (PAD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. One SmartPad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. SmartPad has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $19,566.00 worth of SmartPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartPad has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.
Zoo Token (ZOOT) Price Down 4.8% This Week
Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Zoo Token coin can now be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zoo Token has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zoo Token has a total market cap of $5,130,371.40 billion and approximately $8,483.00 worth of Zoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
MegaCryptoPolis Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $932,078.08 (MEGA)
MegaCryptoPolis (MEGA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One MegaCryptoPolis coin can currently be bought for about $4.05 or 0.00020968 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MegaCryptoPolis has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. MegaCryptoPolis has a market capitalization of $932,078.08 and approximately $9,063.00 worth of MegaCryptoPolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Golden Doge Price Up 29.3% This Week (GDOGE)
Yieldly Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.00 Million (YLDY)
Yieldly (YLDY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Yieldly has a total market capitalization of $7.00 million and $21,853.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yieldly coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yieldly has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.
PooCoin (POOCOIN) Price Tops $0.30
PooCoin (POOCOIN) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. During the last week, PooCoin has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One PooCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PooCoin has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $13,768.00 worth of PooCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Konomi Network (KONO) Market Capitalization Tops $2.77 Million
GSPI Shopping.io Governance (GSPI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $3,726.05
NEM (XEM) Market Cap Reaches $372.87 Million
NEM (XEM) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. NEM has a market cap of $372.87 million and approximately $9.87 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEM has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.
Indexed Finance Trading Down 8.3% This Week (NDX)
Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $10,877.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.
Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DVP)
Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $158,600.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Keep Network (KEEP) One Day Volume Hits $380,848.00
Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a market cap of $144.48 million and $380,848.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep Network has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.
CrossWallet Price Tops $0.0206 on Exchanges (CWT)
CrossWallet (CWT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. One CrossWallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CrossWallet has a total market capitalization of $9.85 million and $34,110.00 worth of CrossWallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CrossWallet has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Injective Protocol (INJ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $17.36 Million
Injective Protocol (INJ) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $152.80 million and $17.36 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges.
Verso (VSO) One Day Volume Hits $21,927.00
Verso (VSO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, Verso has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Verso has a total market cap of $297,475.66 and $21,927.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Kambria (KAT) Price Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days
Kambria (KAT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Kambria has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $319,676.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kambria coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kambria has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.
Defi For You (DFY) Trading Down 12.6% This Week
Defi For You (DFY) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Defi For You coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Defi For You has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Defi For You has a market cap of $968,315.60 and $30,389.00 worth of Defi For You was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BillionHappiness (BHC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $125,857.00
BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, BillionHappiness has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One BillionHappiness coin can now be purchased for about $25.10 or 0.00128485 BTC on exchanges. BillionHappiness has a market cap of $1.08 million and $125,857.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last day.
DATx (DATX) Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week
DATx (DATX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. DATx has a market capitalization of $105,510.00 and $2,607.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DATx has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.
