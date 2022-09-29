ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
americanbankingnews.com

Ethereum Classic Trading 23.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.74 billion and $708.59 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $27.78 or 0.00138891 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

Konomi Network (KONO) Market Capitalization Tops $2.77 Million

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000256 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000318 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2%...
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

Kambria (KAT) Price Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

Kambria (KAT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Kambria has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $319,676.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kambria coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kambria has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Poodl Token (POODL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10,995.00

Poodl Token (POODL) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Poodl Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Poodl Token has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $10,995.00 worth of Poodl Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Poodl Token has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Trading#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Gyen#Btc#Axia Coin Lrb Axc#Mvp
americanbankingnews.com

Yieldly Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.00 Million (YLDY)

Yieldly (YLDY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Yieldly has a total market capitalization of $7.00 million and $21,853.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yieldly coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yieldly has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Reaches $2.23 on Exchanges

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $2.23 or 0.00011362 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $146,115.25 and approximately $17.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
PETS
americanbankingnews.com

GSPI Shopping.io Governance (GSPI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $3,726.05

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000317 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against...
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

Zoo Token (ZOOT) Price Down 4.8% This Week

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Zoo Token coin can now be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zoo Token has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zoo Token has a total market cap of $5,130,371.40 billion and approximately $8,483.00 worth of Zoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
americanbankingnews.com

DATx (DATX) Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week

DATx (DATX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. DATx has a market capitalization of $105,510.00 and $2,607.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DATx has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

CrossWallet Price Tops $0.0206 on Exchanges (CWT)

CrossWallet (CWT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. One CrossWallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CrossWallet has a total market capitalization of $9.85 million and $34,110.00 worth of CrossWallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CrossWallet has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $158,600.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

BillionHappiness (BHC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $125,857.00

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, BillionHappiness has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One BillionHappiness coin can now be purchased for about $25.10 or 0.00128485 BTC on exchanges. BillionHappiness has a market cap of $1.08 million and $125,857.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last day.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

OBORTECH Trading Down 27.4% This Week (OBOT)

OBORTECH (OBOT) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. OBORTECH has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $16,480.00 worth of OBORTECH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OBORTECH has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. One OBORTECH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Fetch.ai (FET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.31 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $89.80 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0817 or 0.00000407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Altrucoin Price Up 0% Over Last Week (ALTRU)

Altrucoin (ALTRU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. During the last week, Altrucoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Altrucoin coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00002057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Altrucoin has a total market cap of $826,315.53 and $109,151.00 worth of Altrucoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

Indexed Finance Trading Down 8.3% This Week (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $10,877.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Adshares Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.19 Million (ADS)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000308 BTC. Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012829 BTC. Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC. Tezos...
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Defi For You (DFY) Trading Down 12.6% This Week

Defi For You (DFY) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Defi For You coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Defi For You has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Defi For You has a market cap of $968,315.60 and $30,389.00 worth of Defi For You was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

Injective Protocol (INJ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $17.36 Million

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $152.80 million and $17.36 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

NEM (XEM) Market Cap Reaches $372.87 Million

NEM (XEM) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. NEM has a market cap of $372.87 million and approximately $9.87 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEM has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy