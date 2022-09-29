Read full article on original website
Related
americanbankingnews.com
TRONPAD (TRONPAD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.40 Million
TRONPAD (TRONPAD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, TRONPAD has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One TRONPAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRONPAD has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $15,335.00 worth of TRONPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
americanbankingnews.com
GSPI Shopping.io Governance (GSPI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $3,726.05
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000317 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against...
americanbankingnews.com
Yieldly Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.00 Million (YLDY)
Yieldly (YLDY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Yieldly has a total market capitalization of $7.00 million and $21,853.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yieldly coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yieldly has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
Portion (PRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $477,368.62
Portion (PRT) traded down 50.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Portion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Portion has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. Portion has a market capitalization of $477,368.62 and $43.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanbankingnews.com
Konomi Network (KONO) Market Capitalization Tops $2.77 Million
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000256 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000318 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2%...
americanbankingnews.com
Adshares Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.19 Million (ADS)
TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000308 BTC. Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012829 BTC. Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC. Tezos...
americanbankingnews.com
IOTA (MIOTA) Hits Market Capitalization of $783.27 Million
IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $783.27 million and approximately $13.63 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Reaches $2.23 on Exchanges
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $2.23 or 0.00011362 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $146,115.25 and approximately $17.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
PETS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanbankingnews.com
EOS (EOS) Price Reaches $1.19 on Top Exchanges
EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for $1.19 or 0.00005965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $334.96 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
americanbankingnews.com
TurtleCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (TRTL)
TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $276,678.10 and $131,790.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DVP)
Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $158,600.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
americanbankingnews.com
Indexed Finance Trading Down 8.3% This Week (NDX)
Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $10,877.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
Zoo Token (ZOOT) Price Down 4.8% This Week
Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Zoo Token coin can now be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zoo Token has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zoo Token has a total market cap of $5,130,371.40 billion and approximately $8,483.00 worth of Zoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com
Arqma Market Capitalization Tops $91,324.61 (ARQ)
Arqma (ARQ) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Arqma has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $91,324.61 and approximately $71.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
americanbankingnews.com
Defi For You (DFY) Trading Down 12.6% This Week
Defi For You (DFY) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Defi For You coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Defi For You has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Defi For You has a market cap of $968,315.60 and $30,389.00 worth of Defi For You was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
americanbankingnews.com
Verso (VSO) One Day Volume Hits $21,927.00
Verso (VSO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, Verso has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Verso has a total market cap of $297,475.66 and $21,927.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com
SmartPad Price Tops $0.0050 (PAD)
SmartPad (PAD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. One SmartPad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. SmartPad has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $19,566.00 worth of SmartPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartPad has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
Alchemist (MIST) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $140,309.00
Alchemist (MIST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Alchemist has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $140,309.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alchemist has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Alchemist coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00010243 BTC on popular exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com
Microtuber Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week (MCT)
Microtuber (MCT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. Microtuber has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $28,631.00 worth of Microtuber was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Microtuber coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Microtuber has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
CrossWallet Price Tops $0.0206 on Exchanges (CWT)
CrossWallet (CWT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. One CrossWallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CrossWallet has a total market capitalization of $9.85 million and $34,110.00 worth of CrossWallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CrossWallet has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Comments / 0