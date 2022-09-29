Read full article on original website
Ken Shamrock Reacts To The Decision To Have Daniel Cormier Be The Referee Of Fight Pit Match
As previously reported here on eWn, UFC legend and WWE Attitude Era standout Ken Shamrock has been campaigning via social media to be the special guest referee for the upcoming Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules. Although it would have been a storied return, plans for a special guest referee for the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event have already been solidified.
Sami Zayn Accuses WWE On FOX Of Trying To Create Divide, More News
Sami Zayn recently took to Twitter to respond to a tweet from the official WWE on FOX Twitter account that claimed they were trying to create a divide within The Bloodline. He wrote,. “Take this down. It may be a bit messy at times but we are united. Stop trying...
Former WWE NXT Star Guest Coaching At Performance Center
Pwinsider reported today that former WWE NXT star Biff Busick is at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s working as a Guest Coach. Busick is well respected in the pro wrestling business for his in-ring work and would be a great hire for any wrestling promotion as a coach or producer.
WWE Teasing Heel Turn For Top RAW Star
It looks like a heel turn is on the horizon for one top WWE RAW Superstar. During Monday night’s episode of RAW, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio lost a tag team match to Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Mysterio got distracted by his son, Dominik, who was at ringside with Rhea Ripley. The distraction allowed Ripley to aid in Priest and Balor getting the win.
WWE Star Wants To See Women’s Mid-Card Title Introduced
Raquel Gonzalez has pitched for WWE to introduce a new title. During an interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, the WWE Superstar commented on the company possibly introducing a “women’s mid-card title.” She said,. “I think that would be something so great for the women’s...
WWE Files New Trademark For ‘Campus Rush’
On September 28, WWE filed to trademark the term ‘WWE Campus Rush’ with the USPTO. This trademark is related to the company’s NIL – Next in Line program. You can check out the trademark description below:. Mark For: WWE CAMPUS RUSH trademark registration is intended to...
Tony Khan Confused For WWE CEO, Says He & Nick Khan Couldn’t Be More Different
AEW President Tony Khan was recently confused for WWE co-CEO Nick Khan by Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy, who originally meant to take a shot at Nick Khan. Portnoy accused Nick Khan of getting “Barstool Van Talk cancelled” in response to a solicitation for questions by Robbie Fox.
Austin Theory Explains Why He Actually Still Enjoys Being Called ‘Theory’
Under the new Triple H regime, a few WWE Superstars have received their first names back. One of them is Austin Theory, who originally debuted with his full name but was then switched to just “Theory” when Vince McMahon was still in charge. As we reported earlier here...
Daniel Cormier Makes Appearance On WWE RAW During Matt Riddle/Seth Rollins Segment
Daniel Cormier made an appearance on Monday night’s episode of RAW. Cormier appeared in a pre-taped video during a live segment involving Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins. Cormier said he’s sick of their behavior, and told them to keep things clean until their fight this weekend – which Cormier will be officiating.
Charlotte Flair Teases Her Next Goal In WWE
Fans last saw Charlotte Flair compete inside a WWE ring at WrestleMania: Backlash against Ronda Rousey. During her appearance on WWE’s Most Extreme Moments Countdown this weekend, Flair teased potentially chasing after Bianca Belair’s RAW Women’s Championship. Of course, this correlates with the rumors of Flair possibly challenging Belair for the title at next year’s WrestleMania 39 pay-per-view event.
Several WWE Superstars Were Reportedly Dealing With Injuries Prior To RAW
Multiple Superstars are out with injuries, according to a report before this week’s episode of RAW made it to air. Last night’s RAW was the go-home episode of the red brand before this Saturday’s Extreme Rules 2022 Premium Live Event. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports...
VIDEO: Darby Allin Slips, Falls From A 92 Foot Waterfall
Darby Allin continues to prove he’s a complete nutjob. In a video posted by Allin over the weekend, the AEW wrestler leaps off a 92-foot waterfall. He captioned the video with,. “Slip and fall off a 92 foot waterfall.”. Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal will be taking place on...
Royal Rumble 2023 Already Setting Ticket Records
Tickets for WWE’s annual Royal Rumble event went on sale over the weekend, and apparently they are selling pretty well. According to Fightful Select, Rumble 23′ has sold over 25,000 tickets so far. Fightful notes that this is a new record for the event in regards to paid ticket sales and gross revenue.
Saraya To Britt Baker: I’ll Knock You TF Out
AEW’s Saraya has continued teasing a match with Dr. Britt Baker, promising to knock the former AEW Women’s World Champion out. Saraya joined AEW last month at the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event, months after her contract was not renewed by WWE. During her debut, Saraya was confronted...
Rey Mysterio Credits Dean Malenko For Conception Of His Debut Entrance
During a recent appearance on WWE’s ‘The Bump,’ Rey Mysterio spoke about the creation of his pop-up entrance. According to Mysterio, cruiserweight legend Dean Malenko was responsible for conceiving the entrance. Mysterio referenced the entrance as “the icing on the cake” to culminate the anticipation of his WWE debut.
Andrade El Idol Tweets, Deletes ‘Goodbye’ Tease
As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, Andrade El Idolo has been teasing leaving All Elite Wrestling, however, some people believe it’s more of a storyline. Also, AEW President Tony Khan has noted that he won’t be granting releases to his talent. Now, another AEW wrestler is...
Seth Rollins Says He Wasn’t Good Enough For The Bray Wyatt Feud
During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins commented on if he wants to run back his feud with Bray Wyatt if he returns, why he wasn’t good enough for the Bray Wyatt feud, and more. You can check out some highlights from...
WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from October 3, 2022
This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. The following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place according to various reports on Twitter:. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs defeated R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin.
Matt Hardy Reacts To His Recent Reunion With Private Party, More
AEW wrestler Matt Hardy recently took to his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast to discuss his recent reunion with Private Party, the bond he has with the team, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On his reunion with Private Party:...
WWE SmackDown Star Internally Listed Under His NXT Name
WWE has scrapped the Max Dupri gimmick in favor of bringing LA Knight back after weeks of teasing it. After Max and Maxxine said that Mace and Mansoor would be the models for the Back To School collection, they were attacked by Braun Strowman. Since then, Dupri has parted with Maximum Male Models.
