Eloy, AZ

East Valley Tribune

QC inks another big water deal to meet town needs

Queen Creek has taken the next step toward its stated goal of achieving water independence by agreeing to buy 500,000 acre-feet of water from a group of landowners and farmers in Maricopa and La Paz counties for $30-million. The sellers are part of the Harquahala Valley Water Association in areas...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here's how 'quiet quitting' is impacting Arizona businesses

It has become more of a talking point since the last year and a half, it is a reference to people now spending and taking the time to focus on their work/life balance front and center, versus spending most of their time at work." "It" is known as Quiet Quitting. The recently discovered term is understood to be a trend that a large majority of employees in the workforce have since started participating in, beginning after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Blowing dust, rain, wind moving into the Valley

PHOENIX — A Dust Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Valley, as storms approach from the northwest. As of 7 p.m. small storm chances remain in the Valley. For more updates, check: https://www.abc15.com/weather/radar. 5:35 p.m. A palm tree fell across Fillmore Street near ASU as strong...
PHOENIX, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Trash and recycling day changes

October 2022 — In September, the City of Phoenix announced that to maximize efficiencies and customer service, the Public Works Department is implementing new trash and recycling collection days citywide beginning Monday, Oct. 3. The reroute effort will result in a collection day change for approximately 80 percent of customers.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Refinery struggles lead to high gas prices in Phoenix

Gas prices have skyrocketed recently in parts of the state, with some pumps seeing about $5 a gallon. The difference could be well over a dollar per gallon depending on your county. The current average price in Maricopa County is about $4.80 a gallon. But those in Pima County are...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

4 must-see equestrian properties for sale in Arizona

Just in time for the 11th annual Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships — Nov. 5, 2022 — Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty showcases some of Arizona's most opulent equestrian properties for sale. As one of the event's signature sponsors, Russ Lyon Sotheby's has provided an insider view of four luxury equestrian properties in Arizona, echoing the glitz, glamour and tradition of the Bentley Polo Championships.
ARIZONA STATE
Axios Phoenix

The metro Phoenix eyesores we all love to hate

We feel pretty blessed to live in a city that is relatively new and well-maintained. Yes, but: That doesn't mean there's not a few places we'd like to see get some TLC.Apparently, you agree! Here are some of the eyesores you've sent to us, and what we know about them and their future.Buckhorn Baths, Mesa What you're saying: "That property is a diamond in the rough waiting for an investor!" - Sharon R. Flashback: In 1939, the owners of this property were trying to drill a well when they hit a natural hot spring reservoir with 127 degree water. They...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Meet the People Turning Metro Phoenix Into a Container Home Oasis

Property owners, developers, and even media personalities are thinking outside, ahem, inside the box, and transforming metro Phoenix into a prominent hub for container homes. This year, Phoenix has seen the tallest container tower in North America debut downtown and a container apartment complex break ground in Apache Junction. From Washington Street to the West Valley, there are plenty more containers coming.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Scams on the rise in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Scammers are everywhere online, over the phone and on social media. They are very convincing which can leave you without money or even your identity stolen. Right now, scammers are targeting people of all ages in Pima County including Sandra Marshall. "That is who...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Scottsdale man convicted of $700,000 tax dodge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 34-year-old Ryan C. Patterson was found guilty by a federal jury on three counts of Tax Evasion. Between the years 2014 and 2016 Patterson did not correctly report his income. According to The Department of Justice (DOJ), Patterson failed to report over 1.9 million in...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
santanvalley.com

Supervisor Serdy Visits Florence Copper

Florence Copper recently hosted District 5 Supervisor Jeff Serdy and his beloved dog Mishka for a site tour. Located off Hunt Highway in the Town of Florence, Florence Copper is an innovative and proven in-situ copper recovery (ISCR) project that is bringing jobs and opportunity to Pinal County. Florence Copper already has produced more 1 million pounds of made-in-the-USA copper during its Production Test Facility (PTF) and gave Supervisor Serdy a behind-the-scenes look into the operation that made it all happen.
FLORENCE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Phoenix bulk trash pickup delayed due to staffing

PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix announced Friday a "significant" delay in bulk trash collection due to staffing challenges. Officials say crews are working to pick up trash within areas 3-7 as soon as possible. Collection days have been rescheduled for areas 8-13. The delays have changed the scheduled...
PHOENIX, AZ

