East Valley Tribune
QC inks another big water deal to meet town needs
Queen Creek has taken the next step toward its stated goal of achieving water independence by agreeing to buy 500,000 acre-feet of water from a group of landowners and farmers in Maricopa and La Paz counties for $30-million. The sellers are part of the Harquahala Valley Water Association in areas...
LoveShackFancy Opening Their First Retail Location In Scottsdale
The 1,200 square foot shop will live on Scottsdale Road
Arizona sees damage from tornado, dust storm on Monday
Wild weather in Arizona caused damage to homes and left nearly 100,000 people without power Monday.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how ‘quiet quitting’ is impacting Arizona businesses
It has become more of a talking point since the last year and a half, it is a reference to people now spending and taking the time to focus on their work/life balance front and center, versus spending most of their time at work.” “It” is known as Quiet Quitting. The recently discovered term is understood to be a trend that a large majority of employees in the workforce have since started participating in, beginning after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Blowing dust, rain, wind moving into the Valley
PHOENIX — A Dust Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Valley, as storms approach from the northwest. As of 7 p.m. small storm chances remain in the Valley. For more updates, check: https://www.abc15.com/weather/radar. 5:35 p.m. A palm tree fell across Fillmore Street near ASU as strong...
northcentralnews.net
Trash and recycling day changes
October 2022 — In September, the City of Phoenix announced that to maximize efficiencies and customer service, the Public Works Department is implementing new trash and recycling collection days citywide beginning Monday, Oct. 3. The reroute effort will result in a collection day change for approximately 80 percent of customers.
2 Arizona Cities Among Top Foodie Destinations In The US
WalletHub determined the best foodie cities in the nation.
kjzz.org
Refinery struggles lead to high gas prices in Phoenix
Gas prices have skyrocketed recently in parts of the state, with some pumps seeing about $5 a gallon. The difference could be well over a dollar per gallon depending on your county. The current average price in Maricopa County is about $4.80 a gallon. But those in Pima County are...
azbigmedia.com
4 must-see equestrian properties for sale in Arizona
Just in time for the 11th annual Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships — Nov. 5, 2022 — Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty showcases some of Arizona’s most opulent equestrian properties for sale. As one of the event’s signature sponsors, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s has provided an insider view of four luxury equestrian properties in Arizona, echoing the glitz, glamour and tradition of the Bentley Polo Championships.
The metro Phoenix eyesores we all love to hate
We feel pretty blessed to live in a city that is relatively new and well-maintained. Yes, but: That doesn't mean there's not a few places we'd like to see get some TLC.Apparently, you agree! Here are some of the eyesores you've sent to us, and what we know about them and their future.Buckhorn Baths, Mesa What you're saying: "That property is a diamond in the rough waiting for an investor!" - Sharon R. Flashback: In 1939, the owners of this property were trying to drill a well when they hit a natural hot spring reservoir with 127 degree water. They...
Tornado strikes in northern Arizona, near Williams, Monday afternoon
Storms developed in the high country Monday morning and continued through the afternoon, from Lake Havasu City up north to the Flagstaff area.
Phoenix New Times
Meet the People Turning Metro Phoenix Into a Container Home Oasis
Property owners, developers, and even media personalities are thinking outside, ahem, inside the box, and transforming metro Phoenix into a prominent hub for container homes. This year, Phoenix has seen the tallest container tower in North America debut downtown and a container apartment complex break ground in Apache Junction. From Washington Street to the West Valley, there are plenty more containers coming.
Phoenix New Times
Fall Is Perfect For Farmers' Markets. Here Are 5 To Check Out in Metro Phoenix
The weather is finally cooling to temperatures below 100, the mornings are bearable, and we will soon don boots and scarves to pretend it's actually chilly. Fall has arrived in metro Phoenix, along with the festivities it brings. Farmers' markets are one of our favorite autumn pastimes. Because who can...
KOLD-TV
Scams on the rise in Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Scammers are everywhere online, over the phone and on social media. They are very convincing which can leave you without money or even your identity stolen. Right now, scammers are targeting people of all ages in Pima County including Sandra Marshall. “That is who...
KGUN 9
Scottsdale man convicted of $700,000 tax dodge
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 34-year-old Ryan C. Patterson was found guilty by a federal jury on three counts of Tax Evasion. Between the years 2014 and 2016 Patterson did not correctly report his income. According to The Department of Justice (DOJ), Patterson failed to report over 1.9 million in...
Arizona Department of Transportation adds new requirements to driving test
The Arizona Department of Transportation's Motor Vehicle Division made the driving portion longer and is requiring instructors to check the car before the test.
santanvalley.com
Supervisor Serdy Visits Florence Copper
Florence Copper recently hosted District 5 Supervisor Jeff Serdy and his beloved dog Mishka for a site tour. Located off Hunt Highway in the Town of Florence, Florence Copper is an innovative and proven in-situ copper recovery (ISCR) project that is bringing jobs and opportunity to Pinal County. Florence Copper already has produced more 1 million pounds of made-in-the-USA copper during its Production Test Facility (PTF) and gave Supervisor Serdy a behind-the-scenes look into the operation that made it all happen.
fox10phoenix.com
Eastbound US 60 ramp to Loop 101 to be closed Oct. 3 - 30
Due to a massive water main break a few months ago, ramp closures are needed for repairs in Tempe. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen has the details on what you need to know.
KTAR.com
Motorcycle rider dies after falling, getting hit on Glendale freeway
PHOENIX – A motorcycle rider was killed on a West Valley freeway late Sunday after falling then getting hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, authorities said. Westbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway was shut down at 67th Avenue in Glendale for hours for the investigation. The Arizona...
ABC 15 News
Phoenix bulk trash pickup delayed due to staffing
PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix announced Friday a "significant" delay in bulk trash collection due to staffing challenges. Officials say crews are working to pick up trash within areas 3-7 as soon as possible. Collection days have been rescheduled for areas 8-13. The delays have changed the scheduled...
