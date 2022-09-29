The De-Stoner® Air Classifier’s two-mass natural frequency design liberates materials and spreads them across the unit effectively while fluidization preps the material bed for the air knife by creating turbulence to stratify the materials and liberate the lights trapped beneath the heavies. Once the material hits the air knife, the final separation is provided, partially by density and partially with aerodynamics, for optimal results.

ENGINEERING ・ 16 HOURS AGO