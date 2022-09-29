Read full article on original website
Related
Recycling Today
Bace hires used equipment and parts manager
Bace, a Komar company and a leading global equipment manufacturer and national service provider for the recycling and waste industry, has hired Robert Doerr as its used equipment and parts manager. “Rob’s entrepreneurial spirit coupled with his outstanding track record of selling and problem solving within our industry made him...
Recycling Today
Eriez opens new Australian site
United States based magnetic and sorting equipment maker Eriez has announced the opening of a new sales office in Western Australia. The move replaces what Eriez calls a long-time sales representative organization known as Western Process Equipment (WPE) with an Eriez-owned and operated sales and service center. WPE served Eriez...
Recycling Today
Vecoplan unveils VRZ preshredders
Bad Marienberg, Germany-based Vecoplan AG has unveiled its VRZ series preshredders for processing domestic and commercial scrap, promising efficient, yet low-maintenance operation to break up and shred bulky materials. The company says it placed emphasis on a rotor that combines sickle-shaped ripping teeth for safer operation that also can shred...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Recycling Today
General Kinematics: Quality systems deliver quality products
Enhance separation and lower your maintenance costs with General Kinematics’ turnkey recycling systems. Our seasoned experts design, build and install your system to provide a complete solution trusted to meet the toughest requirements. GK systems are dedicated to improving your material purity while providing profitable, worry-free results:. Enhanced Separation....
The Nasdaq Is Plunging: 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now
When there's panic on Wall Street, there's often opportunity for patient investors.
Recycling Today
General Kinematics: The ultimate in density separation
The De-Stoner® Air Classifier’s two-mass natural frequency design liberates materials and spreads them across the unit effectively while fluidization preps the material bed for the air knife by creating turbulence to stratify the materials and liberate the lights trapped beneath the heavies. Once the material hits the air knife, the final separation is provided, partially by density and partially with aerodynamics, for optimal results.
Comments / 0