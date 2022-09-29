Sounder trains available for Mariners game day October 2

Seattle Mariners fans can save on travel time, parking and gas by taking Sound Transit’s popular Sounder trains to the Mariners 1:10 p.m. game Sunday, October 2 against the Oakland A’s.

Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express, and King County Metro service to and from T-Mobile Park.

The inbound Sounder train from the south departs Lakewood at 10:16 a.m. The train will stop at all S-Line stations and arrive in Seattle at 11:32 a.m.

The return train for the South Line departs King Street Station 35 minutes after the end of the game.

The inbound train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.

The return train to Everett will leave Seattle 35 minutes after the game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Mariners games is available at www.soundtransit.org/mariners.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Seahawks games is available at http://www.soundtransit.org/seahawks.

Link light rail runs every 10 minutes on weekends and serves 19 stations including Northgate, Roosevelt, University District, University of Washington, Capitol Hill, downtown Seattle, SODO, Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Tukwila, SeaTac and Angle Lake. Link’s Stadium and International District stations are a short walk from the stadium.

Many ST Express and King County Metro buses also drop off passengers near the stadium. Link and ST Express bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedule. King County Metro bus schedules can be found at kingcounty.gov/metro/schedules.

Regular fares apply for all Sound Transit services. Rail riders can avoid the post-game ticket vending machine lines by purchasing a Day Pass at their originating station. One-way tickets and Day Passes can also be purchased with the Transit GO Ticket app.

Another way to skip lines at ticket vending machines is by getting an ORCA card. Cards only cost $3 for adults, plus whatever amount a rider chooses to load in the card’s E-purse or the cost of a pass that is good for unlimited transit trips.

ORCA LIFT fares are available for low-income adult passengers. Youth under 18 travel free. Regional Reduced Fare permit holders are seniors age 65+ and riders with disabilities.

ORCA works on trains, buses and ferries throughout the region. More information is available at www.myORCA.com.

A few additional reminders for a smoother trip: