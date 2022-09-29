ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

5 awesome Tuscaloosa pizza places

As the air cools and the leaves change ... ah, who are we kidding? It doesn’t matter the season, we want pizza. While Tuscaloosa boasts its share of famous barbecue joints and a tailgate scene envied by many, T-Town also has its share of delicious pizzerias, many of which have remained opened for several decades in the community.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Shelby Reporter

DC’s Smokehouse now open in Calera

CALERA — The hot hamburger has a long-standing tradition in Central Alabama, and DC’s Smokehouse in Calera has given the dish another home. The open-faced “hamburger”—consisting of two buns, two hamburger patties and optional toppings of gravy, onions, mushrooms and cheese—is the most popular item at the barbecue restaurant, which opened Aug. 2 at the corner of U.S. 31 and Eighth Avenue, not far from City Hall.
CALERA, AL
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Birmingham, Alabama

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Birmingham for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Birmingham. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
styleblueprint.com

The 12 Most Bone-Chilling & Haunted Places in Alabama

Haunted places in Alabama open a doorway to a harrowing unknown — unexplained mysteries, terrifying ghostly encounters and paranormal entities clinging to their former lives. These apparitions lurk unseen, laying a dark, perturbing blanket over the atmosphere, heavy enough to keep you up all night. Some of us spend the month of October searching for this bone-chilling thrill, while others play it safe and just trick-or-treat. But, for those brave souls who celebrate Halloween seeking terror-filled, hair-raising scares, we bring you a few of the most haunted spots in Alabama. These are not for the faint of heart. Read on, if you dare …
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Vehicle, camper fire on I-65 in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A large vehicle and camper fire shut down three lanes of Interstate 65 in Birmingham Monday morning. See the video above. Birmingham firefighters responded to the fire near the 32nd Avenue exit off of I-65 North at about 11 a.m. A large plume of thick, black smoke could be seen from miles away.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Homewood Couple Expanding Bagel Shop to Tuscaloosa Next Month

A Homewood, Alabama couple is bringing their scratch-made bagel shop to Tuscaloosa and aiming to open the new brick-and-mortar eatery on 15th Street next month. Ginny and Joe Leavens own and operate Homewood Bagel Company, a labor of love the husband and wife team launched in 2019 after a few years of baking to bring something fresh to their lives as practicing attorneys.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

When Marilyn Monroe met Miss Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — “Blonde,” a new, controversial movie about Marilyn Monroe, has renewed interest in the late actress’ life. However, one fact not mentioned in the film is her connection to Alabama. Although she never visited the state or filmed any movies there, Monroe did once meet and have her picture taken with Miss […]
ALABAMA STATE
Village Living

Lane Parke wait is almost over

A long-awaited, much-anticipated project in Mountain Brook is nearing completion. While some of the businesses in Phase 2 of Lane Parke have already opened, an event to celebrate all of them, originally planned for the fall, has been moved to early 2023. “We will still have a lot of retailers...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
WTOK-TV

Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Sunday “Dogtoberfest” Event to Benefit Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

Grab your furry, four-legged friends and prepare for a fun Sunday at the United Way of West Alabama's Dogtoberfest Pet Parade, set for Sunday afternoon at Capitol Park. The parade's trail around Capitol Park will being at 4:45 p.m. and will feature a costume contest, where participating pets will be judged for prized categories, including “most fabulous,” “Mr. or Ms. Congeniality” and “Most Spunky.” The contest will be judged by United Way’s retirees' leadership organization, ReUnited members.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Mayor Maddox Announces Opening of River District Park Friday

River District Park, a new amenity funded by the Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan, is open to the public in downtown Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox announced Friday evening. In a Facebook post, Maddox shared photos of showing off the park, which is located directly below the Hugh R. Thomas Bridge that leads from Downtown Tuscaloosa into Northport.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
