Read full article on original website
Related
5 awesome Tuscaloosa pizza places
As the air cools and the leaves change ... ah, who are we kidding? It doesn’t matter the season, we want pizza. While Tuscaloosa boasts its share of famous barbecue joints and a tailgate scene envied by many, T-Town also has its share of delicious pizzerias, many of which have remained opened for several decades in the community.
Shelby Reporter
DC’s Smokehouse now open in Calera
CALERA — The hot hamburger has a long-standing tradition in Central Alabama, and DC’s Smokehouse in Calera has given the dish another home. The open-faced “hamburger”—consisting of two buns, two hamburger patties and optional toppings of gravy, onions, mushrooms and cheese—is the most popular item at the barbecue restaurant, which opened Aug. 2 at the corner of U.S. 31 and Eighth Avenue, not far from City Hall.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Birmingham, Alabama
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Birmingham for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Birmingham. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
styleblueprint.com
The 12 Most Bone-Chilling & Haunted Places in Alabama
Haunted places in Alabama open a doorway to a harrowing unknown — unexplained mysteries, terrifying ghostly encounters and paranormal entities clinging to their former lives. These apparitions lurk unseen, laying a dark, perturbing blanket over the atmosphere, heavy enough to keep you up all night. Some of us spend the month of October searching for this bone-chilling thrill, while others play it safe and just trick-or-treat. But, for those brave souls who celebrate Halloween seeking terror-filled, hair-raising scares, we bring you a few of the most haunted spots in Alabama. These are not for the faint of heart. Read on, if you dare …
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa’s Druid City Music Hall To Host First-Ever Beer Festival on the Strip Saturday
The Druid City Music Hall will offer 40 craft beers from more than two dozen U.S. breweries Saturday at its first-ever Beer Festival. Paige Parrucci, a spokesperson for the venue, said what started as a small idea blossomed into plans to put on the city's premier beer festival. To that...
wvtm13.com
Vehicle, camper fire on I-65 in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A large vehicle and camper fire shut down three lanes of Interstate 65 in Birmingham Monday morning. See the video above. Birmingham firefighters responded to the fire near the 32nd Avenue exit off of I-65 North at about 11 a.m. A large plume of thick, black smoke could be seen from miles away.
Massive Tuscaloosa, Alabama Historic Antebellum Home for Sale
One of Tuscaloosa’s most expensive homes is on the market and it is massive. It sits on 37 acres and the estate is a true southern antebellum home. This historic home and land are listed by Kristy Lee with Keller Williams Realty Tuscaloosa. It has everything you are looking...
Homewood Couple Expanding Bagel Shop to Tuscaloosa Next Month
A Homewood, Alabama couple is bringing their scratch-made bagel shop to Tuscaloosa and aiming to open the new brick-and-mortar eatery on 15th Street next month. Ginny and Joe Leavens own and operate Homewood Bagel Company, a labor of love the husband and wife team launched in 2019 after a few years of baking to bring something fresh to their lives as practicing attorneys.
IN THIS ARTICLE
When Marilyn Monroe met Miss Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — “Blonde,” a new, controversial movie about Marilyn Monroe, has renewed interest in the late actress’ life. However, one fact not mentioned in the film is her connection to Alabama. Although she never visited the state or filmed any movies there, Monroe did once meet and have her picture taken with Miss […]
Village Living
Lane Parke wait is almost over
A long-awaited, much-anticipated project in Mountain Brook is nearing completion. While some of the businesses in Phase 2 of Lane Parke have already opened, an event to celebrate all of them, originally planned for the fall, has been moved to early 2023. “We will still have a lot of retailers...
Tuscaloosa’s Schoolyard Roots Hosting Second ‘Moveable Feast’ Fundraiser
Tuscaloosa's Schoolyard Roots nonprofit will host its second annual fundraiser, A Moveable Feast, and partner with local restaurants and breweries to support garden education at local schools. The organization partners with 11 elementary schools in the Tuscaloosa City and County school systems, and benefits more than 4,300 students. The nonprofit...
WTOK-TV
Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sunday “Dogtoberfest” Event to Benefit Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter
Grab your furry, four-legged friends and prepare for a fun Sunday at the United Way of West Alabama's Dogtoberfest Pet Parade, set for Sunday afternoon at Capitol Park. The parade's trail around Capitol Park will being at 4:45 p.m. and will feature a costume contest, where participating pets will be judged for prized categories, including “most fabulous,” “Mr. or Ms. Congeniality” and “Most Spunky.” The contest will be judged by United Way’s retirees' leadership organization, ReUnited members.
wbrc.com
New Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office patrol building is ahead of schedule
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Upgrades at the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are taking shape. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy says that construction is three months ahead of schedule. Located on Investigator Dornell Cousette Street in Tuscaloosa, the new $10 million project will house the department’s patrol division, technical services...
Northport Farmers Market Won’t Open Wednesday As Rainless Spell Continues
A recent dry spell in Tuscaloosa County has left local farmers so empty-handed, the Northport Farmers Market has decided it will stay closed this Wednesday. Usually, the farmers market opens for six hours every Wednesday and Saturday morning. For the second week in a row, though, managers of the open-air market are opting to stay closed on Wednesday.
West Alabama Salvation Army Angel Tree Applications are Open Now
The countdown to Christmas is underway and The Salvation Army feels that “every child deserves to experience the Joy of Christmas morning.” Angel Tree program has provided gifts for children around the county since 1979. Over 800 children in need within our area have been provided with toys...
Tuscaloosa Police Identify Man Killed at River Road Apartments Saturday
Police in Tuscaloosa have identified the man who was fatally shot at an area apartment complex Saturday night. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said the victim was 36-year-old Joseph Baskins, a Tuscaloosa man. Officers were called to River Road Apartments off Jack Warner...
Mayor Maddox Announces Opening of River District Park Friday
River District Park, a new amenity funded by the Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan, is open to the public in downtown Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox announced Friday evening. In a Facebook post, Maddox shared photos of showing off the park, which is located directly below the Hugh R. Thomas Bridge that leads from Downtown Tuscaloosa into Northport.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, October 2, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Several People Shot Leaving Uniontown ‘Footwash’ Festival Wednesday
Several people were injured in a shooting near the annual Footwash festival outside Uniontown Wednesday night, local officials have confirmed to the Thread. Michael Jackson, the district attorney in several West Alabama counties including Perry County, said four or five people were shot in what police believe was a disagreement between out-of-towners.
Tuscaloosa Thread
Tuscaloosa, AL
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.https://tuscaloosathread.com/
Comments / 0