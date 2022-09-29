ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLFI.com

Crowds attend 2022 Feast of the Hunters' moon over weekend

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Sunday was the last day of the annual "Feast Of The Hunters' Moon" in West Lafayette. The Feast is one of the biggest annual events in the Greater Lafayette area. Fort Ouiatenon was packed with people attending the festivities. Thousands were dressed to re-enact...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

The Great Pumpkin Patch back in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It's the beginning of October, which means Fall is in full swing. That also means pumpkins are everywhere. The Congress Street United Methodist Church Great Pumpkin Patch is opening its gates for the 18th year in a row. People can shop around for pumpkins, fall...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Tippecanoe County Commissioners approve 2 new projects

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI)— The Tippecanoe County Commissioners approved a land use plan for Stockwell and a new housing development in Battle Ground on Monday. The commissioners approved the first new land use plan for Stockwell since 1981. The plan focuses on six themes: protecting current land uses, looking...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

INDOT closing State Road 43 ramps on I-65 in October

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced some upcoming road closures along Interstate 65. They are planning to close both the north-bound and south-bound ramps that goes onto State Road 43 near Battle Ground. The project plans to add additional travel lanes in both...
BATTLE GROUND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Lafayette, IN
Lafayette, IN
Traffic
Local
Indiana Traffic
City
Lafayette, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette City Council districts redrawn

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette's City Council Districts have changed. The new map was approved at Monday's City Council meeting. Downtown Lafayette is now in district three, when the area used to be in district two. District five expanded to the south and to the east and District six expanded as well.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

LPD investigating weekend shooting and stabbing

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Police Department continues to investigate a stabbing and a shooting at Briarwood Apartments. According to police, a call came in around 1:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon. LPD says one woman was shot and another female was stabbed. Both women have been taken to local...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Meet Oscar! A rare find at a local dog shelter

Meet Oscar, a young English Setter/Springer Spaniel mix, who was found all alone and brought to the Almost Home Humane Society in Lafayette. Staff can't believe the sweet pup is still there. Oscar is thought to be 3 years old and between 30-40 pounds so a nice size for his...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Devin Mockobee 1:1 Interview

Purdue football picked up a win over No. 21 ranked Minnesota on Saturday. Devin Mockobee had a 68 yard run that led to a touchdown to secure the win for the Boilers. This was his third of the season. Sports 18's Kelly Hallinan caught up with the true freshman walk-on...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Circle K#Gas Prices#Tracker#Golo
WLFI.com

Purdue defeats No. 21 Minnesota on the road

Purdue defeats No. 21 Minnesota, 20-10, for their first-ever win at Huntington Bank Stadium. Aidan O'Connell, who did not get in the game against FAU because of an injury, was back to face the undefeated Golden Gophers. First quarter, O'Connell handed it off to Dylan Downing for a two-yard touchdown....
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy