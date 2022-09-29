Read full article on original website
Crowds attend 2022 Feast of the Hunters' moon over weekend
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Sunday was the last day of the annual "Feast Of The Hunters' Moon" in West Lafayette. The Feast is one of the biggest annual events in the Greater Lafayette area. Fort Ouiatenon was packed with people attending the festivities. Thousands were dressed to re-enact...
The Great Pumpkin Patch back in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It's the beginning of October, which means Fall is in full swing. That also means pumpkins are everywhere. The Congress Street United Methodist Church Great Pumpkin Patch is opening its gates for the 18th year in a row. People can shop around for pumpkins, fall...
Tippecanoe County Commissioners approve 2 new projects
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI)— The Tippecanoe County Commissioners approved a land use plan for Stockwell and a new housing development in Battle Ground on Monday. The commissioners approved the first new land use plan for Stockwell since 1981. The plan focuses on six themes: protecting current land uses, looking...
INDOT closing State Road 43 ramps on I-65 in October
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced some upcoming road closures along Interstate 65. They are planning to close both the north-bound and south-bound ramps that goes onto State Road 43 near Battle Ground. The project plans to add additional travel lanes in both...
Lafayette City Council districts redrawn
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette's City Council Districts have changed. The new map was approved at Monday's City Council meeting. Downtown Lafayette is now in district three, when the area used to be in district two. District five expanded to the south and to the east and District six expanded as well.
LPD investigating weekend shooting and stabbing
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Police Department continues to investigate a stabbing and a shooting at Briarwood Apartments. According to police, a call came in around 1:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon. LPD says one woman was shot and another female was stabbed. Both women have been taken to local...
Meet Oscar! A rare find at a local dog shelter
Meet Oscar, a young English Setter/Springer Spaniel mix, who was found all alone and brought to the Almost Home Humane Society in Lafayette. Staff can't believe the sweet pup is still there. Oscar is thought to be 3 years old and between 30-40 pounds so a nice size for his...
Devin Mockobee 1:1 Interview
Purdue football picked up a win over No. 21 ranked Minnesota on Saturday. Devin Mockobee had a 68 yard run that led to a touchdown to secure the win for the Boilers. This was his third of the season. Sports 18's Kelly Hallinan caught up with the true freshman walk-on...
Purdue defeats No. 21 Minnesota on the road
Purdue defeats No. 21 Minnesota, 20-10, for their first-ever win at Huntington Bank Stadium. Aidan O'Connell, who did not get in the game against FAU because of an injury, was back to face the undefeated Golden Gophers. First quarter, O'Connell handed it off to Dylan Downing for a two-yard touchdown....
