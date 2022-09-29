ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Iowa Football: Kirk Ferentz speaks following 27-14 loss to Michigan

The Hawkeyes couldn't keep up with No. 4 Michigan on Saturday inside Kinnick Stadium. Iowa's offensive problems continued and Michigan scored on four of their first five possessions. Following the game, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss his thoughts on officiating, the offense and much more. Here's everything he had to say.
State roundup: Eastern Michigan football rallies pass UMass

Austin Smith threw two touchdown passes and Mark Lee Jr. had an interception in the fourth quarter as Eastern Michigan held off UMass on Saturday, 20-13, in Ypsilanti. Trailing 13-0 early in the third quarter, the Eagles (3-2) put together an extended drive — 11 plays, 75 yards — and a quick drive — three plays, 65 yards — to grab the lead. ...
What they said: Kirk Ferentz talks loss to Michigan

I'm never discouraged by our players. I thought the effort was there. I thought we had a good week of preparation and practice. I thought the guys were wired in, and we knew what we were up against, what we had to do today to be successful. Credit our opponent; they did a good job of setting the tone and made it difficult for us in offensive and defensive phases, special teams maybe not as much, but they did a good job there. As crazy as it may sound, from where I stood, I thought our guys played hard and I saw some growth in our football team. Time will tell. We'll go from there. We'll look at the tape tomorrow. We'll go back and lick our wounds a little bit, hopefully learn and grow. We'll move forward on Monday, and that's our plan right now. We have a bye week coming up after this, and we've known that, and our request to our players is be focused on these six weeks, the six-week block, and we'll figure things out afterward, and that's our plan, and I'll open it up for questions.
Officials in Michigan-Iowa game are getting blasted for perceived bias

Iowa fans were quick to call out the officials in the Hawkeyes B1G home opener. The referees were apparently starting to favor Michigan in the first half of the game. Fans noted that Michigan started to outplay the Iowa defense, but the Hawkeyes were not getting any help from the referees. The Iowa defense was able to slow down the Michigan offense, however.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Find variety, filling meals at Valiant Bar & Grill in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MI – Need a filling meal? Ky Wilberding, general manager of Chelsea’s Valiant Bar & Grill, said the restaurant has large portions to fit the bill. Wilberding said she often jokes that Valiant Bar & Grill’s menu is Chelsea’s own version of The Cheesecake Factory – a restaurant known for its variety of food and its extensive menu. Valiant Bar & Grill has a range of different cuisines like Tex-Mex, Greek, American classics and more.
MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
Police investigate shots fired on Eastern Michigan University campus

Eastern Michigan University police officers are looking for two individuals who fired shots at each other near a residential building on campus Sunday. The shots were fired about 3 a.m. Sunday, between two individuals on campus, EMU Police Chief Matthew Lige said in a written statement on the incident. The witness reports put the shooters near the main campus area of Phelps and Sellers halls. There were no reports of injuries.
5 great spots for breakfast in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and nothing elevates it quite like an array of hash browns, eggs and sausage. From fluffy pancakes to veggie-packed omelets, Ann Arbor breakfast spots have it all. Here are five great ones to check out.
Photo Gallery: Dexter 2022 Captains and Crew

The traditional Homecoming King and Queen is no longer as Dexter High School moved to a more modern selection of a top student at this year's halftime ceremonies. The Dexter Homecoming Court will now be called The Crew with an elected student from each class to be named The Captain.
Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall

About 100 people populated an Oakland County banquet space Thursday night for a town hall featuring several of former President Donald Trump administration officials, along with GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shane Hernandez. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared briefly to make a campaign speech and did not participate in the “America First Agenda” town hall […] The post Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
