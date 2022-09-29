Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Michigan State could be biggest home underdog in decades on Saturday vs. OSU
Michigan State could be making history on Saturday, and not the type if wants to make. The Spartans on Sunday opened as 23-point underdogs for their Saturday home matchup against Ohio State, according to Circa Sports. · Watch the Michigan Wolverines on DirecTV Stream. According to Oddshark, Michigan State...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State ranks near the bottom of FBS in important offensive stat
Michigan State has not been in control of its season in 2022. According to Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press, Michigan State is ranked 129th out of 131 FBS teams in the time of possession this season, with an average of 25:12 minutes per game. The Spartans have not...
Three Up/Three Down: Michigan Rolls Into Iowa City, Leaves With A Win
Michigan came into Iowa City, took care of business from the jump and headed home 5-0.
247Sports
Iowa Football: Kirk Ferentz speaks following 27-14 loss to Michigan
The Hawkeyes couldn't keep up with No. 4 Michigan on Saturday inside Kinnick Stadium. Iowa's offensive problems continued and Michigan scored on four of their first five possessions. Following the game, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss his thoughts on officiating, the offense and much more. Here's everything he had to say.
Look: FOX Shows Brutal Iowa Football Graphic During Michigan Game
In case you weren't sure how bad Iowa's offense has been this season, FOX Sports has you covered. During the first quarter of the Michigan-Iowa game, FOX shared a graphic that shows where the Hawkeyes rank on offense in the Big Ten. At this moment, Iowa ranks last in scoring,...
State roundup: Eastern Michigan football rallies pass UMass
Austin Smith threw two touchdown passes and Mark Lee Jr. had an interception in the fourth quarter as Eastern Michigan held off UMass on Saturday, 20-13, in Ypsilanti. Trailing 13-0 early in the third quarter, the Eagles (3-2) put together an extended drive — 11 plays, 75 yards — and a quick drive — three plays, 65 yards — to grab the lead. ...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa Wave: Michigan participates in tradition for first time since inception
The Iowa Wave is known as one of the best traditions in college football. With the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital peeking over Kinnick Stadium, the Iowa Hawkeyes look to the hospital after the end of the first quarter and wave to cheer up sick children that are staying there.
saturdaytradition.com
Social media hammers Iowa's offense for disastrous 4th-down play call
Iowa is getting drilled by Michigan at home in Week 5, and the Hawkeyes are headed to their second loss on the season. The Hawkeyes were mounting one comeback attempt in the fourth quarter, but it came crashing down in disastrous fashion. After rolling all the way down the field...
Scarlet Nation
What they said: Kirk Ferentz talks loss to Michigan
I'm never discouraged by our players. I thought the effort was there. I thought we had a good week of preparation and practice. I thought the guys were wired in, and we knew what we were up against, what we had to do today to be successful. Credit our opponent; they did a good job of setting the tone and made it difficult for us in offensive and defensive phases, special teams maybe not as much, but they did a good job there. As crazy as it may sound, from where I stood, I thought our guys played hard and I saw some growth in our football team. Time will tell. We'll go from there. We'll look at the tape tomorrow. We'll go back and lick our wounds a little bit, hopefully learn and grow. We'll move forward on Monday, and that's our plan right now. We have a bye week coming up after this, and we've known that, and our request to our players is be focused on these six weeks, the six-week block, and we'll figure things out afterward, and that's our plan, and I'll open it up for questions.
saturdaytradition.com
Officials in Michigan-Iowa game are getting blasted for perceived bias
Iowa fans were quick to call out the officials in the Hawkeyes B1G home opener. The referees were apparently starting to favor Michigan in the first half of the game. Fans noted that Michigan started to outplay the Iowa defense, but the Hawkeyes were not getting any help from the referees. The Iowa defense was able to slow down the Michigan offense, however.
Cole Cabana's three touchdowns leads Dexter football past Ann Arbor Huron
DEXTER, MI. – The undefeated Dexter Dreadnaughts (6-0) defeated the Ann Arbor Huron River Rats (3-3) in a narrow 21-14 victory that featured Dexter running back Cole Cabana rushing for three touchdowns, including a last-minute game-winner. The Dreadnaughts looked to continue their undefeated season ...
Videos claim illegal ballot dropping but Michigan election guidance explains practices
Dramatic music plays over two videos posted earlier this month, as surveillance footage shows people in Detroit placing stacks of absentee ballot envelopes inside drop boxes before the 2020 election. The stacks range from a few ballots to dozens, says the organizations behind these videos, alleging the footage is proof...
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Find variety, filling meals at Valiant Bar & Grill in Chelsea
CHELSEA, MI – Need a filling meal? Ky Wilberding, general manager of Chelsea’s Valiant Bar & Grill, said the restaurant has large portions to fit the bill. Wilberding said she often jokes that Valiant Bar & Grill’s menu is Chelsea’s own version of The Cheesecake Factory – a restaurant known for its variety of food and its extensive menu. Valiant Bar & Grill has a range of different cuisines like Tex-Mex, Greek, American classics and more.
MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
Popular cannabis seed bank in Jackson will soon be employee-owned with a co-op for customers
The largest seed bank in Michigan, Seed Cellar offers about 3,000 cannabis strains from 80 breeders
Echo online
Police investigate shots fired on Eastern Michigan University campus
Eastern Michigan University police officers are looking for two individuals who fired shots at each other near a residential building on campus Sunday. The shots were fired about 3 a.m. Sunday, between two individuals on campus, EMU Police Chief Matthew Lige said in a written statement on the incident. The witness reports put the shooters near the main campus area of Phelps and Sellers halls. There were no reports of injuries.
5 great spots for breakfast in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and nothing elevates it quite like an array of hash browns, eggs and sausage. From fluffy pancakes to veggie-packed omelets, Ann Arbor breakfast spots have it all. Here are five great ones to check out.
thesuntimesnews.com
Photo Gallery: Dexter 2022 Captains and Crew
The traditional Homecoming King and Queen is no longer as Dexter High School moved to a more modern selection of a top student at this year's halftime ceremonies. The Dexter Homecoming Court will now be called The Crew with an elected student from each class to be named The Captain.
Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall
About 100 people populated an Oakland County banquet space Thursday night for a town hall featuring several of former President Donald Trump administration officials, along with GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shane Hernandez. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared briefly to make a campaign speech and did not participate in the “America First Agenda” town hall […] The post Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall appeared first on Michigan Advance.
