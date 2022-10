Las Vegas — Bulls left fielder Bligh Madris mashed four hits and drove in four runs to earn Most Valuable Player honors, while shortstop Tristan Gray crushed a clutch three-run home run in the ninth to give Durham a 10-6 victory over the Reno Aces on Sunday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. The victory was the Bulls franchise’s third win in the Triple-A National Championship Game, and their fourth Triple-A National Championship.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO