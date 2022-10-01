Man shot and killed in east central Fresno identified
Police have identified the victim killed in an east central Fresno Thursday afternoon. The Fresno Police Department said they found 44-year-old Joese Lopez-Palomar shot several times near Iowa and Backer Avenues around 2 p.m. Thursday. Officers say the man was shot in the back. He was rushed to the hospital and died a few hours later.
093022-kfsn-east-central-shooting-presserDetectives said he was outside of his home when he was confronted by a man who shot him. The shooting forced a nearby school to be placed no lockdown. Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance video in the neighborhood to come forward.
Comments / 0