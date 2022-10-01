Man shot and killed in east central Fresno identified

Police have identified the victim killed in an east central Fresno Thursday afternoon.

The Fresno Police Department said they found 44-year-old Joese Lopez-Palomar shot several times near Iowa and Backer Avenues around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Officers say the man was shot in the back.

He was rushed to the hospital and died a few hours later.

Detectives said he was outside of his home when he was confronted by a man who shot him.

The shooting forced a nearby school to be placed no lockdown.

Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance video in the neighborhood to come forward.