Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 4 injury report: Thursday
The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts have released their second-to-last injury reports of the week ahead of their matchup on Sunday in Week 4.
The Titans had two new additions to the injury report on Thursday, one of which included right guard Nate Davis, who is now dealing with a knee injury.
Tennessee saw three players upgrade their participation from the day before, but there were also two players who saw a downgrade in participation.
Player who have missed two straight practices include safety Amani Hooker (concussion) and linebacker Zach Cunningham (elbow). Wide receiver Kyle Philips and outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi saw no change in their participation and were limited once again.
Now, let’s take a look at the Titans’ full injury report, as well as the Colts’ ahead of this all-important divisional matchup on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related
Titans' injury report
Player Injury Wed. Thu.
WR Treylon Burks Illness DNP FP
LB Zach Cunningham Elbow DNP DNP
S Amani Hooker Concussion DNP DNP
TE Austin Hooper Neck DNP LP
OLB Ola Adeniyi Neck LP LP
DB Ugo Amadi Ankle LP DNP
CB Kristian Fulton Knee LP FP
WR Kyle Philips Shoulder LP LP
OLB Bud Dupree Hip FP LP
RG Nate Davis Knee — DNP
WR Cody Hollister Back — DNP
Colts' injury report
Player Injury Wed. Thu.
S Julian Blackmon Ankle DNP DNP
DT DeForest Buckner Elbow DNP DNP
CB Stephon Gilmore Hamstring DNP FP
C Ryan Kelly Knee DNP FP
DE Yannick Ngakoue Back DNP FP
RB Jonathan Taylor Toe DNP FP
OT Bernhard Raimann Ankle LP LP
LB Shaquille Leonard Back FP FP
DE Ifeadi Odenigbo Neck — LP
Comments / 0