Indianapolis, IN

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 4 injury report: Thursday

By Mike Moraitis
 4 days ago
The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts have released their second-to-last injury reports of the week ahead of their matchup on Sunday in Week 4.

The Titans had two new additions to the injury report on Thursday, one of which included right guard Nate Davis, who is now dealing with a knee injury.

Tennessee saw three players upgrade their participation from the day before, but there were also two players who saw a downgrade in participation.

Player who have missed two straight practices include safety Amani Hooker (concussion) and linebacker Zach Cunningham (elbow). Wide receiver Kyle Philips and outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi saw no change in their participation and were limited once again.

Now, let’s take a look at the Titans’ full injury report, as well as the Colts’ ahead of this all-important divisional matchup on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related

Titans' injury report

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Wed. Thu.

WR Treylon Burks Illness DNP FP

LB Zach Cunningham Elbow DNP DNP

S Amani Hooker Concussion DNP DNP

TE Austin Hooper Neck DNP LP

OLB Ola Adeniyi Neck LP LP

DB Ugo Amadi Ankle LP DNP

CB Kristian Fulton Knee LP FP

WR Kyle Philips Shoulder LP LP

OLB Bud Dupree Hip FP LP

RG Nate Davis Knee — DNP

WR Cody Hollister Back — DNP

Colts' injury report

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Wed. Thu.

S Julian Blackmon Ankle DNP DNP

DT DeForest Buckner Elbow DNP DNP

CB Stephon Gilmore Hamstring DNP FP

C Ryan Kelly Knee DNP FP

DE Yannick Ngakoue Back DNP FP

RB Jonathan Taylor Toe DNP FP

OT Bernhard Raimann Ankle LP LP

LB Shaquille Leonard Back FP FP

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo Neck — LP

AP Photo/Wade Payne

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

