'WandaVision' star Elizabeth Olsen shuts down rumor that she's appearing in 'House of the Dragon:' 'I've never heard of such a thing'
Elizabeth Olsen denied rumors that she and Henry Cavill are going to appear in "House of the Dragon" season 2.
In 'Thistlefoot,' GennaRose Nethercott explores painful history through folklore
We are going to spend the next few minutes exploring the ways folklore is used to understand real-life horrors and the way those horrors can follow generations. NPR's Mallory Yu brings us the story behind the new novel "Thistlefoot." It centers around an old crone, Baba Yaga, a figure in Slavic folklore for centuries. She is the kind of character who might lend you a magical candle or she might kill you and use your skull to decorate her house, one that walks on chicken legs. Yu spoke with author GennaRose Nethercott about reimagining Baba Yaga as a Jewish woman living in an Eastern European shtetl during a time of civil war and pogroms.
Without these Latino composers, Hollywood wouldn't sound the same
Since the early days of Hollywood, Latin American composers have created theme songs and soundtracks for some of the most classic movies and TV shows. A century ago, Maria Grever was a maverick in the male-dominated film world. She had studied with French composer Claude Debussy before returning to her native Mexico where she wrote boleros that were wildly popular throughout Latin America. Then, Grever composed songs for movies in the 1920s, '30s and '40s.
America's most famous French chef on the 'Art of the Chicken' and a life well lived
"Proust had his madeleine, I have chicken," writes Jacques Pépin at the start of his new memoir. Pépin, who has been cooking since he was 13, says no ingredient brings him more joy than chicken. Except — perhaps — the egg. "As a chef, I stand...
