Charlotte County, FL

petapixel.com

Before and After Aerial Photos Show the Devestation of Hurricane Ian

Before and after photos taken above Florida detail Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact on local infrastructure. The photos were collected by Nearmap, an aerial imagery company that uses a camera system attached to planes instead of employing satellites. The images show areas of southwest Florida that have been entirely destroyed...
WINKNEWS.com

9-hour beating: Ian’s wrath in Charlotte County

Scott Joiner has lived in Punta Gorda his entire life. He lived through Charley in 2004 when the hurricane was one of four hurricanes to strike Florida that year. “This was nine hours of being beat,” Joiner said. The Category 4 Hurricane that moved through Southwest Florida on Wednesday...
Mysuncoast.com

Charlotte County amends, shortens curfew

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s office has announced that it will be amending its curfew. Effective immediately, a curfew is in place from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. This does reduce the original mandate. “I know the curfew is frustrating for some people, but it...
WINKNEWS.com

Englewood woman’s life changed forever by Hurricane Ian

Courtney Long, an Englewood resident her entire life, has battled a few storms in her life, but Hurricane Ian was different. Long said she has been in Florida during Hurricane Irma, Andrew, and Hugo. But, what Long didn’t know at the time, like countless other Southwest Floridians, was how strong Hurricane Ian was.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
floridapolitics.com

Florida Power and Light restores power to additional 31K

— Utility crews have restored electricity to 1.8 million accounts since Hurricane Ian bashed through the state on Wednesday, but more than 800,000 Florida homes and businesses are still without power as of 9 a.m. Sunday. Residents in Southwest Florida, where Ian brought its most significant damage, make up the...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Port Charlotte picks up pieces after Hurricane Ian

Driving down US-41 through North Port and Port Charlotte reveals the effects of Hurricane Ian on life there. Long lines of cars at the few gas stops in town, Publix shelves empty of nearly all cold and frozen items, and vehicles with trunks open, waiting at FEMA stations for food and water.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
gcaptain.com

Hurricane Ian Dumped Raw Sewage Into Florida Waterways

By Ari Natter (Bloomberg) Floridians reeling from widespread power outages and a deadly surge of water following Hurricane Ian are facing another problem: raw sewage swirling into the floodwaters. Untold gallons of raw and poorly treated sewage have flowed into streets and rivers as floodwaters inundate infrastructure, power failures knock...
FLORIDA STATE
Connecticut Public

Ian ravaged much of Sanibel Island but what's left is of historical significance

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Hurricane Ian has ravaged much of Florida's Gulf Coast, but what's left standing is of historical significance. This includes an iconic lighthouse and its keeper's quarters on Sanibel Island. It's made from iron and was one of the first lighthouses on the Gulf Coast when it was completed in 1884. Now, along with the lighthouse, Thomas Edison and Henry Ford's winter homes remain intact. They survived because of their elevation while the area around them flooded. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
SANIBEL, FL
10NEWS

Lee County Sheriff confirms deaths after Hurricane Ian

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — In a video released Saturday morning, the Lee County Sheriff confirmed storm-related deaths and provided updates on recovery efforts. Sheriff Carmine Marceno said there are "about 35 deaths," so far. "There are those that are wondering about their loved one, their friends and family, said...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Miami New Times

Fort Myers Jail Inmate Recounts Harrowing Hurricane Ordeal

As Hurricane Ian plowed its way toward Florida's west coast earlier this week, Lee County declined to evacuate its downtown Fort Myers jail despite the fact that the facility is located in a mandatory evacuation zone prone to storm surges from the Caloosahatchee River. Less than five blocks from the...
FORT MYERS, FL
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

