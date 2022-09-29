Read full article on original website
Click10.com
National Guard delivers aid to Hurricane Ian victims in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Local 10 News spent the day with the Florida Army National Guard Monday as its soldiers delivered help to Hurricane Ian victims in the hard-hit Port Charlotte area. The Rotonda area, west of Port Charlotte, was particularly affected by the storm. 22-year-old Tiana Drossel, a...
petapixel.com
Before and After Aerial Photos Show the Devestation of Hurricane Ian
Before and after photos taken above Florida detail Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact on local infrastructure. The photos were collected by Nearmap, an aerial imagery company that uses a camera system attached to planes instead of employing satellites. The images show areas of southwest Florida that have been entirely destroyed...
WINKNEWS.com
9-hour beating: Ian’s wrath in Charlotte County
Scott Joiner has lived in Punta Gorda his entire life. He lived through Charley in 2004 when the hurricane was one of four hurricanes to strike Florida that year. “This was nine hours of being beat,” Joiner said. The Category 4 Hurricane that moved through Southwest Florida on Wednesday...
Mysuncoast.com
Charlotte County amends, shortens curfew
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s office has announced that it will be amending its curfew. Effective immediately, a curfew is in place from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. This does reduce the original mandate. “I know the curfew is frustrating for some people, but it...
WINKNEWS.com
Englewood woman’s life changed forever by Hurricane Ian
Courtney Long, an Englewood resident her entire life, has battled a few storms in her life, but Hurricane Ian was different. Long said she has been in Florida during Hurricane Irma, Andrew, and Hugo. But, what Long didn’t know at the time, like countless other Southwest Floridians, was how strong Hurricane Ian was.
Xfinity providing free WiFi in SWFL after Hurricane Ian
Xfinity has set up four locations in SWFL to provide free WiFi and help people stay connected after Hurricane Ian.
floridapolitics.com
Florida Power and Light restores power to additional 31K
— Utility crews have restored electricity to 1.8 million accounts since Hurricane Ian bashed through the state on Wednesday, but more than 800,000 Florida homes and businesses are still without power as of 9 a.m. Sunday. Residents in Southwest Florida, where Ian brought its most significant damage, make up the...
Florida woman hid in closet during Hurricane Ian, rescued days later
A Punta Gorda woman hid in the closet in her mobile home for hours while Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc outside.
cltampa.com
Photos: It’ll take months, if not years, to rebuild Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian
Last weekend, volunteers from Mutual Aid Disaster Relief (MADR) went to the areas of Southwest Florida that were hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. Over the course of two days, they brought several truckloads of supplies to the hard hit areas of Englewood, North Port and Fort Myers. The common theme...
Video shows Hurricane Ian rage over Fort Myers Beach
A video taken in Fort Myers Beach last week shows Hurricane Ian raging over Fort Myers Beach and inundating streets.
Port Charlotte picks up pieces after Hurricane Ian
Driving down US-41 through North Port and Port Charlotte reveals the effects of Hurricane Ian on life there. Long lines of cars at the few gas stops in town, Publix shelves empty of nearly all cold and frozen items, and vehicles with trunks open, waiting at FEMA stations for food and water.
floridapolitics.com
Following Ian, five counties’ schools remain closed with no set reopen date
The state is directing schools districts to reopen as soon as possible. Public schools in Charlotte, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties are closed until further notice, but most of the counties Hurricane Ian affected were back to the books Monday. Education Commissioner Manny Díaz, Jr. said Saturday the state...
gcaptain.com
Hurricane Ian Dumped Raw Sewage Into Florida Waterways
By Ari Natter (Bloomberg) Floridians reeling from widespread power outages and a deadly surge of water following Hurricane Ian are facing another problem: raw sewage swirling into the floodwaters. Untold gallons of raw and poorly treated sewage have flowed into streets and rivers as floodwaters inundate infrastructure, power failures knock...
Ian ravaged much of Sanibel Island but what's left is of historical significance
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Hurricane Ian has ravaged much of Florida's Gulf Coast, but what's left standing is of historical significance. This includes an iconic lighthouse and its keeper's quarters on Sanibel Island. It's made from iron and was one of the first lighthouses on the Gulf Coast when it was completed in 1884. Now, along with the lighthouse, Thomas Edison and Henry Ford's winter homes remain intact. They survived because of their elevation while the area around them flooded. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Stranded Person In Sanibel Island, Florida Puts “HELP” On Windows To Gain Attention Of Rescue Workers
A dramatic rescue in Sanibel Island was caught on camera by a news team from the air. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tweeted out, “Amazing video of first responders rescuing a person stranded on Sanibel Island. There are thousands of brave Floridians working around the
WINKNEWS.com
Free disaster cleanup assistance in Charlotte County; where to report damage
Charlotte County is offering you the opportunity to get free disaster cleanup after Hurricane Ian. The county says you can call Crisis Cleanup at 1-800-451-1954. They will connect you to volunteers from local relief organizations, community and faith groups who may be able to help with cleanup around your home.
Florida nursing homes evacuated 1000s before Ian hit. Some weathered the storm
That was the question facing the hundreds of Florida nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Hurricane Ian's path this week. Moving elderly residents can cause "transfer trauma," with the stress of relocation sometimes leading to deterioration. But staying put during a powerful hurricane comes with obvious risks to health and safety.
10NEWS
Lee County Sheriff confirms deaths after Hurricane Ian
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — In a video released Saturday morning, the Lee County Sheriff confirmed storm-related deaths and provided updates on recovery efforts. Sheriff Carmine Marceno said there are "about 35 deaths," so far. "There are those that are wondering about their loved one, their friends and family, said...
floridapolitics.com
Most customers in Charlotte, Collier, Lee, Sarasota counties still powerless after Hurricane Ian
The four counties combined contain 63% of Ian-caused outages statewide. Close to two days after Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida, more than half of Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Sarasota counties remain without power, according to the most recent data from the Public Service Commission. Across the four counties, 604,618 of...
Miami New Times
Fort Myers Jail Inmate Recounts Harrowing Hurricane Ordeal
As Hurricane Ian plowed its way toward Florida's west coast earlier this week, Lee County declined to evacuate its downtown Fort Myers jail despite the fact that the facility is located in a mandatory evacuation zone prone to storm surges from the Caloosahatchee River. Less than five blocks from the...
Connecticut Public
