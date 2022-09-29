Despite going down 7-0 early, No. 3 Ohio State ultimately took care of business against Rutgers at home Saturday in a 49-10 win. Star quarterback C.J. Stroud did not put up his usual numbers with just 154 yards and two touchdowns with one interceptions as the Scarlet Knights' game plan to neutralize Ohio State's passing game worked to some extent. But the Buckeyes ran for 261 yards even without TreVeyon Henderson as Miyan Williams dominated. One of the game's biggest storylines came in garbage time, when Ohio State punter Jesse Mirco took off on a fake punt and absorbed a late hit out of bounds by Aron Cruickshank.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO