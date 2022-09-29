Read full article on original website
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
247Sports
Wisconsin coaching candidates: Jim Leonhard's role in Paul Chryst's firing explained, 2 outside names to watch
The Paul Chryst era at Wisconsin abruptly ended Sunday when the Badgers moved on from their head coach, following a lopsided home loss to Illinois in Week 5. The defeat saw former UW head coach Bret Bielema, now leading Illinois, have his way in his first visit back to Camp Randall Stadium since leaving after the 2012 season. It gave way to Chryst's exit and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard being tabbed interim head coach.
247Sports
Northwestern vs. Wisconsin football: Pat Fitzgerald 'shocked' by Paul Chryst's firing
Neither Wisconsin nor Northwestern likely expected to be playing this weekend's game in Evanston, Ill., without coach Paul Chryst on the Badgers' sideline. But that will be the case after Wisconsin fired Chryst on Sunday and elevated defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard into the role of interim head coach. After an embarrassing 34-10 loss at home against Illinois, the Badgers will try to get right with a road game against coach Pat Fitzgerald and the struggling Wildcats.
247Sports
Four things that didn’t work out in the end for Paul Chryst
MADISON, Wis. — As Paul Chryst walked off the Camp Randall Stadium field on Saturday, he had 67 wins as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers, a 43-18 mark in league play and three Big Ten West titles. While an embarrassing 34-10 defeat to Illinois continued a troubling trend, almost nobody expected that would be the final act for the two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. But it was.
247Sports
Michigan State football notes: Tucker reacts to Chryst's firing, comments on transfer Talley
Mel Tucker has quite a bit on his plate right now, considering his Michigan State team is in the midst of a three-game skid and he’s got No. 3 Ohio State rolling into town this weekend. Yet it was impossible to ignore the earth-rattling news of the weekend in the Big Ten – Wisconsin firing head coach Paul Chryst on Sunday, five games into his eighth season leading the Badgers.
247Sports
Report: Paul Chryst's buyout revealed
Paul Chryst will receive an $11 million buyout from the University of Wisconsin after being fired as head football coach on Sunday. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported the numbers Monday evening, and multiple national media outlets have since confirmed the terms. According to the report, the payment is to be made no later than Feb. 1, 2023. The funds will come from the UW Foundation.
247Sports
Coordinator quotes: What Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said about Iowa
CHAMPAIGN — Ryan Walters is two for two on rematch games this season. After beating Virginia earlier this season in a game the Illini lost a year ago, Illinois walloped Wisconsin in Saturday's 34-10 win. The Badgers had 208 yards of total offense and just two rushing yards as a team.
247Sports
Ohio State proves capable of handling Greg Schiano, Rutgers' trick plays in win
Rutgers was not beating Ohio State on Saturday by lining up and going toe-to-toe with the Buckeyes. Despite coming into the game 3-1 and having as many non-conference Power 5 wins as the Scarlet and Gray (1), the talent gap is too great and the Scarlet Knights couldn't just match up with their opponent over the weekend and expect to come out with a win.
247Sports
First impressions: Badgers embarrassed again as season continues to drift away
MADISON, Wis. — It felt like last year all over again when the Wisconsin Badgers left Ohio Stadium 52-21 losers a week ago. The embarrassing performance put them at 2-2 through four weeks of the season and prompted many to write them off with Illinois coming to town. Last year's team was in a similar spot after the same number of games, with a 1-3 record ahead of a road contest against Illinois.
247Sports
Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 5
Ohio State's 2022 season has gone mostly to plan. While many teams in the country have had some tight games, the Buckeyes have more or less handled their opponents so far this year. As conference play continues to ramp up, the games could get more interesting. The Scarlet and Gray...
247Sports
Ohio State football: Greg Schiano addresses Rutgers late hit on Buckeyes' fake punt
Despite going down 7-0 early, No. 3 Ohio State ultimately took care of business against Rutgers at home Saturday in a 49-10 win. Star quarterback C.J. Stroud did not put up his usual numbers with just 154 yards and two touchdowns with one interceptions as the Scarlet Knights' game plan to neutralize Ohio State's passing game worked to some extent. But the Buckeyes ran for 261 yards even without TreVeyon Henderson as Miyan Williams dominated. One of the game's biggest storylines came in garbage time, when Ohio State punter Jesse Mirco took off on a fake punt and absorbed a late hit out of bounds by Aron Cruickshank.
247Sports
Preps to Pros: Wisconsin's real issue is their recruiting woes
247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins discuss the state of Wisconsin football after firing head coach Paul Chryst.
247Sports
Everything Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said after the Wisconsin win
MADISON, Wisc. — Illinois made a big statement on Saturday. The Illini left Madison with the first win at Camp Randall Stadium since 2002 in head coach Bret Bielema's return to Madison. Illinois (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) dominated the Badgers on the way to a 34-10 win. Here's what...
247Sports
Other schools reaching out to Wisconsin commit Jaquez Keyes
247Sports
If I had to predict right now…
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. The Buckeyes also have a great start to their 2024 class with a commitment from quarterback Dylan Raiola, the country’s No. 1 overall 2024 prospect. And the...
247Sports
CBS Sports 131: Ohio State Takes No. 1 Spot, Georgia Falls To No. 3
Barrett Sallee joins Jacyln DeAugustino to discuss Ohio State taking the No. 1 spot as Georgia falls to No. 3.
247Sports
Landon and Orlando Pace return to Ohio State, Landon impressed with everything
Landon Pace, son of Ohio State great Orlando Pace, returned to Ohio State this past weekend and was very impressed.
247Sports
Preps to Pros: Miami looking to flip duo of Ohio State commitments
247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins discuss Miami's attempt to flip Ohio State commits Brandon Inniss and Mark Fletcher.
