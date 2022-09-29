Read full article on original website
Scam Alert: Northeast Ohio Facing Uptick in Fraudulent Activity Related to Fake Cashiers ChecksMatt RevnewMentor, OH
This Place at Great Northern Mall Serves Surprisingly Good Hibachi Chicken and SushiIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights City School Administrators, Will They Violate Section 149.43 of the ORC and the Ohio Sunshine Laws?Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Neurologist implores Tua Tagovailoa to sit out the rest of season and never play for Dolphins again
One head trauma and Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) expert believes quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should sit out the rest of the NFL season and never play for the Miami Dolphins again after how they handled his health over the last week. The biggest story in the NFL at the moment was...
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns have again learned 'hard lesson' in defeat to Atlanta Falcons
ATLANTA — Hello from Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and I'm afraid to say it again, but it happened again. Another one slips out of the hands of the Browns, who now drop to 2-2 after they drop this one on this Sunday afternoon to the Atlanta Falcons by a final score of 23-20.
John Harbaugh on Tagovailoa hit: 'I couldn't believe what I was seeing'
Reactions continue to come in from around the NFL regarding Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Among the more pointed statements made on the incident, Baltimore Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh told reporters it was "astonishing to see" Tagovailoa on the field, both in the immediate aftermath of last Sunday's injury as well as on Thursday night.
What they’re saying about Browns’ loss to Falcons: Social media reaction
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns fell to 2-2 on the season with a 23-20 loss in Atlanta vs. the Falcons on Sunday. Younghoe Koo hit a 45-yard field goal with 2:28 left to give Atlanta what became the game winner. The Browns had one last shot, but Jacoby Brissett was sacked and threw an interception on back-to-back plays to put the game away.
Super Bowl champion Demarcus Ware thinks Broncos QB Russell Wilson needs to 'run wild'
Ware told Colin Cowherd on Friday, “Let him string out plays out, which he’s great at doing. If they let him do that, which he did in his last game, that’s when they’ll start winning football games.”. Ware’s point is valid, Wilson struggled the entire game...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told DC Dan Quinn team could have 'three other guys better' than Randy Gregory
In mid-March, mayhem ensued when the Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account officially announced that defensive end Randy Gregory had re-signed with the club on a five-year, $70 million deal, only to have the deal fall through and see him sign with the Denver Broncos. On Friday, more than six months later, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed the subject.
Kevin Stefanski is right: Part of the Browns’ loss to Falcons is on him – Terry Pluto
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski vs. Atlanta Falcons, October 2, 2022 — CLEVELAND, Ohio – This is bad. This is real bad, Browns fans. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Watch: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes makes jaw-dropping touchdown flip against Bucs
Patrick Mahomes is a wizard. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback is no stranger to making outrageous plays on the football field. Though just when you thought you'd seen all the tricks up Mahomes' sleeves, he makes a mindboggling play like he did Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
5 RBs Broncos Could Target to Avoid Melvin Gordon Fumbling
Losing to the Las Vegas Raiders sucks for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos would have held the top spot in the AFC West if they'd found a way to win on Sunday in Las Vegas, but, instead, they let the game slip through their hands, 32-23. Worse yet, the Broncos...
Steelers Icon Terry Bradshaw Updates His Current Troubling Health Situation After Week 3 Struggles On Fox
Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Terry Bradshaw generated a lot of concern this week about his appearance on the last broadcast of Fox NFL Sunday. Social media was ablaze with speculation about his health and his ability to perform up to his usual standards. The vast majority of the reaction was from fans who were genuinely concerned about one of their favorite TV personalities.
Watch: Marcus Peters flips out on John Harbaugh over fourth down decision
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is not afraid to be bold and go against the popular consensus with his in-game decisions. But his decision late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills is pretty outrageous, even for him. With the Ravens and Bills tied,...
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady suffers arm injury on strip sack
Tom Brady suffered an arm injury on a strip sack in the second quarter of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. Brady’s Bucs had a 1st-and-10 at their 34 down 21-10 with 5:09 left in the first half after stopping Kansas City on a 4th-and-1. On their first play, Brady was sacked by L’Jarius Sneed and lost the ball.
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf carted to locker room so he could use the bathroom
The Seattle Seahawks won a wild 48-45 game in Detroit on Sunday to improve to 2-1 on the season, and wide receiver DK Metcalf played a starring role in the win with seven catches for 149 yards. But there was a brief moment of concern for Seahawks fans when Metcalf...
Fortunately for Myles Garrett and the Browns, he seems to have learned his lesson with no one getting seriously hurt
ATLANTA — Myles Garrett seems to have learned his lesson about speeding without anyone getting seriously hurt or killed, and for that, he’s incredibly lucky. To walk away from his rollover accident on Monday with his body and mind intact is a minor miracle, given the sight of his mangled Porsche 911 Turbo S on the side of the road near Wadsworth.
'Definitely a wake-up call for me': Browns DE Myles Garrett reflects on crash
On Monday afternoon, Browns DE Myles Garrett was heading home after a day at practice in Berea. His usual commute didn't end the way it usually does as he found himself in a rollover crash.
Former Broncos OL Tyler Polumbus rips Raiders HC Josh McDaniels: He 'didn't know how to handle people'
Former offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus spent parts of three seasons with the Denver Broncos over an eight-year NFL career. Polumbus was a member of the Broncos in 2009, Josh McDaniels' first season as head coach in Denver. While he spent just one year playing under McDaniels, that was enough for Polumbus, who left to join the Seattle Seahawks the following season.
Baker Mayfield has interesting response to boos from Panthers fans
The Carolina Panthers struggled at home Sunday in a 26-16 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and some fans had certainly had enough by the fourth quarter. The Panthers’ offense was audibly booed during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game after going failing to pick up a first down on an apparent do-or-die drive. Carolina got just nine yards on four plays, turning the ball over on downs while trailing 20-10.
Report: Broncos RB Javonte Williams may have suffered serious knee injury
The Denver Broncos’ struggling offense may have taken another significant hit in Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered an apparent knee injury during Sunday’s game after seemingly twisting it awkwardly on a tackle. Williams left the game and did not return.
Tua Tagovailoa’s trainer offers health update
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals on a stretcher after he suffered a head injury, but fortunately there have been some positive health updates since. Tagovailoa’s longtime personal trainer Nick Hicks said in a tweet on Friday morning that the former Alabama...
