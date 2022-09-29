ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Harbaugh on Tagovailoa hit: 'I couldn't believe what I was seeing'

Reactions continue to come in from around the NFL regarding Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Among the more pointed statements made on the incident, Baltimore Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh told reporters it was "astonishing to see" Tagovailoa on the field, both in the immediate aftermath of last Sunday's injury as well as on Thursday night.
5 RBs Broncos Could Target to Avoid Melvin Gordon Fumbling

Losing to the Las Vegas Raiders sucks for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos would have held the top spot in the AFC West if they'd found a way to win on Sunday in Las Vegas, but, instead, they let the game slip through their hands, 32-23. Worse yet, the Broncos...
Steelers Icon Terry Bradshaw Updates His Current Troubling Health Situation After Week 3 Struggles On Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Terry Bradshaw generated a lot of concern this week about his appearance on the last broadcast of Fox NFL Sunday. Social media was ablaze with speculation about his health and his ability to perform up to his usual standards. The vast majority of the reaction was from fans who were genuinely concerned about one of their favorite TV personalities.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady suffers arm injury on strip sack

Tom Brady suffered an arm injury on a strip sack in the second quarter of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. Brady’s Bucs had a 1st-and-10 at their 34 down 21-10 with 5:09 left in the first half after stopping Kansas City on a 4th-and-1. On their first play, Brady was sacked by L’Jarius Sneed and lost the ball.
Fortunately for Myles Garrett and the Browns, he seems to have learned his lesson with no one getting seriously hurt

ATLANTA — Myles Garrett seems to have learned his lesson about speeding without anyone getting seriously hurt or killed, and for that, he’s incredibly lucky. To walk away from his rollover accident on Monday with his body and mind intact is a minor miracle, given the sight of his mangled Porsche 911 Turbo S on the side of the road near Wadsworth.
Former Broncos OL Tyler Polumbus rips Raiders HC Josh McDaniels: He 'didn't know how to handle people'

Former offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus spent parts of three seasons with the Denver Broncos over an eight-year NFL career. Polumbus was a member of the Broncos in 2009, Josh McDaniels' first season as head coach in Denver. While he spent just one year playing under McDaniels, that was enough for Polumbus, who left to join the Seattle Seahawks the following season.
Baker Mayfield has interesting response to boos from Panthers fans

The Carolina Panthers struggled at home Sunday in a 26-16 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and some fans had certainly had enough by the fourth quarter. The Panthers’ offense was audibly booed during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game after going failing to pick up a first down on an apparent do-or-die drive. Carolina got just nine yards on four plays, turning the ball over on downs while trailing 20-10.
Report: Broncos RB Javonte Williams may have suffered serious knee injury

The Denver Broncos’ struggling offense may have taken another significant hit in Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered an apparent knee injury during Sunday’s game after seemingly twisting it awkwardly on a tackle. Williams left the game and did not return.
Tua Tagovailoa’s trainer offers health update

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals on a stretcher after he suffered a head injury, but fortunately there have been some positive health updates since. Tagovailoa’s longtime personal trainer Nick Hicks said in a tweet on Friday morning that the former Alabama...
