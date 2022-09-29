Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Natchez Democrat
William Douglas Johns
NATCHEZ – A celebration of life for William Douglas “Doug” Johns will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Abundant Life Church in Natchez, MS with Pastor John Collard officiating. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. Doug, age 78 of...
Natchez Democrat
Barbara Cain Roberts
NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Barbara Cain Roberts, 87, of Vidalia, LA will be held at Natchez City Cemetery on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Ken Ensminger officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
Runners kick up dust at Duncan Park Invitational
NATCHEZ — Cathedral, Natchez, Jefferson County, Loyd Star and West Lincoln were among teams competing at the Duncan Park Invitational Monday afternoon. Cathedral was the only school of those five to take home any hardware after winning the varsity Boys meet and placing second in JV Girls. Natchez mayor...
listenupyall.com
Jordan Carriers Celebrates Groundbreaking of new Natchez Headquarters
Jordan Carriers Celebrates Groundbreaking of new Natchez Headquarters. (October 3, 2022 Natchez, MS) The largest flatbed carrier in the state of Mississippi, Jordan Carriers, celebrates today their groundbreaking of a new 20,000 sq foot headquarters. The project consists of approximately $11 million investment in new construction and is creating 30 new headquarter jobs. This is in addition to the existing 800+ jobs across multiple states. This will help bring employees together under one roof in order to continue to assist their drivers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Natchez Democrat
GALLERY: Motorcycle fundraiser draws hundreds
NATCHEZ — Hundreds of motorcycle drivers—and drivers of other vehicles—participated in a motorcade and party Friday and Saturday on the Natchez bluff, all for a good cause. It’s unclear exactly how many, said Carolyn Myers, Ph.D., the CEO and founder of Seeds of Change Resource Foundation that...
Man killed in Natchez motorcycle accident
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened on Saturday evening. According to the Natchez Democrat, the accident happened around 8:00 p.m. on John R Junkin Drive near Dairy Queen and Mississippi Auto Direct. Adams County Coroner James Lee said the accident involved a motorcycle and truck resulted in […]
Natchez Democrat
Quesha Mecole Brengettsy
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Quesha Mecole Brengettsy, 39, of Vidalia, who died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Vidalia, will be held Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at Zion Chapel #2 Church in Kingston with Rev. Stanley Searcy, Jr., officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery...
Natchez Democrat
Blanton athleticism puts him on recruiting radar
NATCHEZ — Wide Receiver and senior Damarrco Blanton is fresh off a visit to Memphis University last week and looking ahead to a visit at Ole Miss this weekend. Since he was a young boy, Blanton has played basketball, baseball and football. He first loved basketball but as he grew older he began playing football more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Body found hanging in East Feliciana cemetery was escaped work-release inmate, sheriff believes
Authorities believe a body found hanging in a tree in an East Feliciana Parish town is that of an inmate who apparently died by suicide after fleeing a work release assignment days earlier. The body was discovered sometime Sunday in the cemetery in Jackson, a town of about 4,000 located...
kalb.com
Juvenile’s body found at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed to KALB that a body was found on Monday morning at the Paragon Casino Resort. The identity of the person was not released, but it was confirmed that the body was of a 17-year-old white female. The cause of death was also not released. The coroner’s office did say that the death was not the result of a stabbing or shooting.
Natchez Democrat
Texas Hill Country musical entertainer to delight ears at Vidalia concert
VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish Library announced it is excited to present Andy Meadows and his 10-piece band at a free concert Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. in the Vidalia Conference & Convention Center. Born in Flint, Michigan and raised in the Texas Hill Country, Andy Meadows has...
Natchez Democrat
ACSO’s Ewing wins first ever Carly’s Law Victim Advocate Award
NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Karren Ewing, sex offender coordinator and victim assistant coordinator, was honored in Biloxi Friday morning at the Sex Offender Registration and Compliance Symposium with the first ever 2022 Carly’s Law Victim Advocate Award. Mississippi Statute 45-33-63, also known as Carly’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Natchez Democrat
This B is worth bragging about
On Tuesday, the Mississippi Department of Education released new accountability ratings to school districts and individual schools for the first time since 2019. Like school grades, these ratings are on an A, B, C, D, and F scale. Overall, the Mississippi schools showed tremendous growth over the past two years,...
Natchez Democrat
New general manager named for Natchez casino; ownership transfer complete
Saratoga Casino Holding LLC officially closed on the purchase of Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel in Natchez and took over the operation of both the casino and hotel on Monday. Located on the Mississippi River, Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel opened in 2012 and features over 450 slot machines, 14 table games, restaurant and bar, sportsbook and a 141-room hotel located off-site in the heart of the city.
SIMPLY DELISH: Customers lining up at this new Mississippi Po Boy shop
Sometimes a one-page menu is all that’s needed to find something to satisfy a hungry stomach, and that’s all you’ll find at a new Po Boy restaurant on the Natchez bluff. “There’s really nothing else like it around here,” said Tom Graning, one of many in the Graning family who all run Wardo’s New Orleans-style Po Boys at 309 N. Broadway St.
Natchez Police and Adams County Sheriff’s deputies to host Coffee with a Cop event on October 5th
NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Natchez Police Department and Adams County Sheriff’s Office will host a Coffee with a Cop event on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez located at 54 Sgt. Prentiss Drive in Natchez, Miss. The event will take place from 7:45 AM to 9 AM. Attendants are encouraged to ask […]
kalb.com
“Every day I cry”: Family of missing Marksville man speaks out wanting closure
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish mother is trying to hold on to hope after her son, 36-year-old Regis “Eddy Branch” Simon, was reported missing in Marksville over six months ago and has yet to be found. Mary Helen Dupas, Simon’s mother, said March 13 was...
Natchez neighbors to pay more for garbage collection
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Natchez will pay more than $75 per year for garbage collection, utilities and sewer service. The Natchez Democrat reported the rate changes were approved by the Board of Aldermen. They voted to raise fees on garbage collection by $2.27 per month. In July 2022, neighbors also faced a water […]
Natchez Democrat
Crime Reports: Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022
Carson Jerome Thornburg, 37, 105 Louisiana Avenue, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set. Everette Lemonye Bates, 20, 2708 Roselawn Drive, Natchez, on charges of accident: hit and run: property damage only vehicle occupied and aggravated assault/domestic violence. No bond set on either charge.
Natchez Democrat
‘God gave her the strength’: Woman, 66, wrestles with man pointing shotgun until police arrive to arrest him
NATCHEZ — A 66-year-old woman reportedly wrestled with and restrained her daughter’s boyfriend until police arrived after he had been pointing a shotgun at the family on Saturday morning. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said officers, himself included, responded to a domestic violence call just after 9 a.m....
Comments / 0