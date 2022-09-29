ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Natchez Democrat

William Douglas Johns

NATCHEZ – A celebration of life for William Douglas “Doug” Johns will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Abundant Life Church in Natchez, MS with Pastor John Collard officiating. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. Doug, age 78 of...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Barbara Cain Roberts

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Barbara Cain Roberts, 87, of Vidalia, LA will be held at Natchez City Cemetery on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Ken Ensminger officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
VIDALIA, LA
Natchez Democrat

Runners kick up dust at Duncan Park Invitational

NATCHEZ — Cathedral, Natchez, Jefferson County, Loyd Star and West Lincoln were among teams competing at the Duncan Park Invitational Monday afternoon. Cathedral was the only school of those five to take home any hardware after winning the varsity Boys meet and placing second in JV Girls. Natchez mayor...
NATCHEZ, MS
listenupyall.com

Jordan Carriers Celebrates Groundbreaking of new Natchez Headquarters

Jordan Carriers Celebrates Groundbreaking of new Natchez Headquarters. (October 3, 2022 Natchez, MS) The largest flatbed carrier in the state of Mississippi, Jordan Carriers, celebrates today their groundbreaking of a new 20,000 sq foot headquarters. The project consists of approximately $11 million investment in new construction and is creating 30 new headquarter jobs. This is in addition to the existing 800+ jobs across multiple states. This will help bring employees together under one roof in order to continue to assist their drivers.
NATCHEZ, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchez, MS
Natchez, MS
Obituaries
City
Sibley, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Obituaries
Natchez Democrat

GALLERY: Motorcycle fundraiser draws hundreds

NATCHEZ — Hundreds of motorcycle drivers—and drivers of other vehicles—participated in a motorcade and party Friday and Saturday on the Natchez bluff, all for a good cause. It’s unclear exactly how many, said Carolyn Myers, Ph.D., the CEO and founder of Seeds of Change Resource Foundation that...
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Man killed in Natchez motorcycle accident

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened on Saturday evening. According to the Natchez Democrat, the accident happened around 8:00 p.m. on John R Junkin Drive near Dairy Queen and Mississippi Auto Direct. Adams County Coroner James Lee said the accident involved a motorcycle and truck resulted in […]
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Quesha Mecole Brengettsy

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Quesha Mecole Brengettsy, 39, of Vidalia, who died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Vidalia, will be held Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at Zion Chapel #2 Church in Kingston with Rev. Stanley Searcy, Jr., officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Blanton athleticism puts him on recruiting radar

NATCHEZ — Wide Receiver and senior Damarrco Blanton is fresh off a visit to Memphis University last week and looking ahead to a visit at Ole Miss this weekend. Since he was a young boy, Blanton has played basketball, baseball and football. He first loved basketball but as he grew older he began playing football more.
NATCHEZ, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jermaine#Rounds Family Cemetery#Natchez High School#Rose Hill
kalb.com

Juvenile’s body found at Paragon Casino Resort

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed to KALB that a body was found on Monday morning at the Paragon Casino Resort. The identity of the person was not released, but it was confirmed that the body was of a 17-year-old white female. The cause of death was also not released. The coroner’s office did say that the death was not the result of a stabbing or shooting.
MARKSVILLE, LA
Natchez Democrat

ACSO’s Ewing wins first ever Carly’s Law Victim Advocate Award

NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Karren Ewing, sex offender coordinator and victim assistant coordinator, was honored in Biloxi Friday morning at the Sex Offender Registration and Compliance Symposium with the first ever 2022 Carly’s Law Victim Advocate Award. Mississippi Statute 45-33-63, also known as Carly’s...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Natchez Democrat

This B is worth bragging about

On Tuesday, the Mississippi Department of Education released new accountability ratings to school districts and individual schools for the first time since 2019. Like school grades, these ratings are on an A, B, C, D, and F scale. Overall, the Mississippi schools showed tremendous growth over the past two years,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Natchez Democrat

New general manager named for Natchez casino; ownership transfer complete

Saratoga Casino Holding LLC officially closed on the purchase of Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel in Natchez and took over the operation of both the casino and hotel on Monday. Located on the Mississippi River, Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel opened in 2012 and features over 450 slot machines, 14 table games, restaurant and bar, sportsbook and a 141-room hotel located off-site in the heart of the city.
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Natchez neighbors to pay more for garbage collection

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Natchez will pay more than $75 per year for garbage collection, utilities and sewer service. The Natchez Democrat reported the rate changes were approved by the Board of Aldermen. They voted to raise fees on garbage collection by $2.27 per month. In July 2022, neighbors also faced a water […]
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Crime Reports: Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

Carson Jerome Thornburg, 37, 105 Louisiana Avenue, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set. Everette Lemonye Bates, 20, 2708 Roselawn Drive, Natchez, on charges of accident: hit and run: property damage only vehicle occupied and aggravated assault/domestic violence. No bond set on either charge.
NATCHEZ, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy