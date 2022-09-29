Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shreveport sees a rise in vacant house fires
SHREVEPORT, La. - As the temperatures have dropped, the number of vacant house fires in Shreveport have risen. The Shreveport Fire Department is looking into the cause of an early morning house fire on Monday. It happened just after 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of Jonquil Drive. The house...
Unrestrained Man Killed in Natchitoches Parish Crash
Natchitoches Parish, La – On October 1, 2022, at approximately 6:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on I-49 south of Natchitoches. This crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Nicholas A. Bernard. The initial investigation revealed a 2021 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by Bernard,...
City ordered to stop demolition of Fair Grounds Field; hearing Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The city of Shreveport has been issued a temporary restraining order to stop demolition of Fair Grounds Field. The case was first set for a hearing on Wednesday, but at noon today it was changed to 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Caddo District Court before District Judge Brady O'Callaghan.
Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office Makes Gun Theft Arrest
Sabine Parish, La - On September 23, 2022, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle located in the Red River near Coushatta. The vehicle was registered to a man living in Sabine Parish but working away from home. After identifying the owner of the car, Deputies...
Greenwood Mayor Frank Stawasz has died
GREENWOOD, La. -- Mayor Frank Stawasz has died. The Town of Greenwood announced his death on its Facebook page. Stawasz was in his third term in office. Funeral arrangements have not been announced. In addition to his mayoral duties, Stawasz also was a clocksmith. He was well-known for his decades...
Benton man dies from injuries following 4-vehicle crash
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Benton man has died from injuries sustained in a four-vehicle crash last week at the intersection of East Kings Highway and East 70th Street in Shreveport. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Jackie Russell, 77, who suffered multiple blunt-force injuries. Police said...
Natchitoches Police Investigating Homicide
Natchitoches, La - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning on Saida Street near Carter’s Mobile Home Park. On September 25, 2022 around 12:15 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were dispatched to Saida Street in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon officers arrival they located, Jaqurian Casson, (B/M, 21 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) who was suffering from a gunshot wound. As a result of his injuries, Jaqurian Casson, was pronounced deceased by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.
