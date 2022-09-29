Read full article on original website
Four dead in North Carolina following the impacts of Hurricane Ian
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – In the aftermath on Hurricane Ian, the Office of Governor Roy Cooper has announced that four North Carolina residents lost their lives as a result of the storm’s impacts. “The storm has passed, but many hazards remain with downed trees, downed power lines and...
Pine Island residents recount horror, fear as Ian bore down
Paramedics and volunteers with a group that rescues people after natural disasters went door to door Saturday on Florida’s devastated Pine Island, offering to evacuate residents who spoke of the terror of riding out Hurricane Ian in flooded homes and howling winds. The largest barrier island off Florida’s Gulf...
Cheating controversy at Lake Erie fishing tournament faces scrutiny from authorities
The controversy around a Lake Erie fishing tournament attracted the attention of Ohio prosecutors. The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation into an apparent cheating scandal during the walleye fishing tournament. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said the agency’s officers gathered evidence from the tournament and were preparing a report for authorities.
