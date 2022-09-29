Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Gabrielle Union's Daughter Is the Little Mermaid in New Instagram Video
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's three-year-old daughter Kaavia transformed into Ariel, AKA the Little Mermaid, in a new video shared on Union's Instagram. The adorable clip, which Union shared with her followers on Instagram, shows the family on a cruise, with Kaavia all decked out in a purple swimsuit top, a red wig, and, of course, a green mermaid tail.
Clayton News Daily
Empire State Building Gets a Makeover for 'Mean Girls' Day
It's one of the most iconic days of the year in pop culture, and the Empire State Building is celebrating alongside the rest of us!. Every Oct. 3 since 2004 has been recognized as Mean Girls Day thanks to the hit film from Tina Fey starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried.
Clayton News Daily
‘Sesame Street’ Announce Season 53 Guests Samuel L. Jackson, Zazie Beetz, Brett Goldstein & More (VIDEO)
Sesame Street‘s upcoming 53rd season has been announced, and so has its slew of guest stars, including Samuel L. Jackson, Zazie Beetz, and Ava Duvernay. Sal Perez, the executive producer of Sesame Street, says the upcoming season is devoted to helping children grow with a healthy self-identity and place of belonging.
Clayton News Daily
Cornered: Why ‘The Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus Is Now a ‘Stay-at-Home Guy’ (VIDEO)
It may be hard to get in-depth insight from the cast about what’s to come on The Walking Dead — spoilers are too risky! — but when the stars stopped by the TV Insider studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to prepare to say goodbye and tease the final season, we were able to get Norman Reedus (who plays Daryl Dixon) to open up about himself.
RELATED PEOPLE
Clayton News Daily
Check Out the Songs and Dances for Week 3 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’
The name is Bond, James Bond, and in honor of the 60th anniversary of the first James Bond film, Dr. No, Dancing with the Stars will celebrate with performances from the 14 remaining couple dancing to the memorable songs from the spy films. “You get to get up there and...
Clayton News Daily
‘Blue’s Clues’ Original Host Steve Burns Returns in Trailer for New Movie (VIDEO)
Steve Burns, the original host of Blue’s Clues, is starring alongside the other hosts of the show — Donovan Patton (Joe) and Josh Dela Cruz (Josh) — in Blue’s Big City Adventure., which just released its first trailer. According to the movie’s synopsis, courtesy of Paramount+,...
Comments / 0