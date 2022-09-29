ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is a Penny Stock? Definition, Characteristics & Risks

What Are Penny Stocks (and Why Are They Called That)?. Penny stocks are the stocks of small, public companies with low prices and low trading volume, most of which trade on over-the-counter (OTC) markets instead of on major exchanges like the NYSE or the Nasdaq. According to the SEC, penny...
CEOs are preparing for a recession, and they don't think it will be short

Major CEOs aren't buying the notion that the US economy could have a soft landing following a series of historically large interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation. According to a survey of 400 leaders of large US companies by consulting firm KPMG, a whopping 91% are...
