KPVI Newschannel 6
Will Hurricane Ian damages cause Louisiana insurance hikes?
NEW ORLEANS — We've all seen the damages in Florida from Hurricane Ian, and know the same could have happened in Southeast Louisiana. Some insurance companies have pulled out of Louisiana because of past hurricane damages at home. So how will these new Florida insurance claims affect our rates?
DOT announces re-opening of Sidney Lanier Bridge, interstate highways
ATLANTA — Georgia DOT announced the reopening of the Sidney Lanier Bridge after Hurricane Ian skirted the coast but left no major damage. Individuals who evacuated from the storm are encouraged to drive safely and be mindful of current conditions as they start their journey home. All lane closure...
Illinois Chamber on Midwest Hydrogen Coalition: 'It seems to be a bit muddied'
(The Center Square) – Illinois is joining the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition, Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently announced, but Todd Maisch, Illinois Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, argues that details are sparse. According to a news release, the coalition agreement focuses on improving Illinois decarbonization efforts. The deal highlights decarbonization...
Abbott, O’Rourke spar over border security at Friday night debate
(The Center Square) – Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Robert “Beto” O’Rourke sparred over border security efforts during their first and only debate Friday night. Border security was cited by moderators as the number one issue to residents of Edinburgh, the border town...
Study will consider ways to help military members pursue higher education in Nebraska
Many of Nebraska's higher-education institutions offer college credit to students affiliated with the military, but the practice isn't universal and the specifics vary from institution to institution. Now state lawmakers are exploring the possibility of establishing a statewide process to make it easier for service members to pursue a higher...
Gov. Hutchinson speaks about $54 million plan for electric vehicles in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Hutchinson spoke out Friday about the expanding opportunities for electric vehicle industries in Arkansas. According to the news release the state was approved to receive $54 million in federal grants over the next five years, which will be used to work with partners in the installation of accessible charging stations throughout Arkansas.
Driver’s license fees to go up the same day young people can start riding ferries for free
(The Center Square) – The cost for enhanced Washington state driver’s licenses and identifications is increasing by $3 per year on Saturday. That same day marks the start of kids and teenagers being able to ride state ferries for free. The state Department of Licensing fee increase translates...
Attempt to veto universal school choice in Arizona officially fails
(The Center Square) – State officials have verified that a group trying to stop the nation’s most expansive school choice program was short by tens of thousands of signatures when they claimed otherwise. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs announced Friday that Save Our Schools Arizona’s petition effort...
Abbott, O’Rourke spar over immigration, abortion and Uvalde shooting in debate
Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke clashed Friday night over immigration, abortion and gun control in the only planned gubernatorial debate before the Nov. 8 elections. The debate at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg kicked off with a discussion on immigration, which consistently...
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Campbell County on Monday, October 3
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Campbell County from sunrise to sunset on Monday, October 3, 2022 in honor and memory of Dick Wallis. Mr. Wallis represented District 52 in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1980-1994. He passed away September 27, 2022.
Calculator shows possible tax increase of Illinois labor amendment
(The Center Square) – Amendment 1 on the November ballot in Illinois has supporters saying it gives workers an even playing field when negotiating with their higher-ups. Opponents say the measure will lead to more tax increases. The amendment has been the subject of much debate as many Democrats...
Nebraska Medicaid officials seek $16 million a year for new Alzheimer's drug
Nebraska officials are predicting that a controversial new Alzheimer’s drug could drive up state Medicaid costs by more than $16 million annually. That includes the cost of the drug, Aduhelm, plus monthly intravenous infusions used to deliver the drug and the regular laboratory tests and brain scans needed to monitor its effects.
