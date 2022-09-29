Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Don Walton: Republican statewide advantage approaches three decades
Just five weeks until Nebraskans elect a new governor. But you already knew that. Here's the secretary of state's September voter registration report for the state: 604,988 Republicans; 345,268 Democrats. Along with 268,291 non-partisans. There's a Republican voter registration advantage in 90 of 93 counties, all but Dakota, Douglas and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Calculator shows possible tax increase of Illinois labor amendment
(The Center Square) – Amendment 1 on the November ballot in Illinois has supporters saying it gives workers an even playing field when negotiating with their higher-ups. Opponents say the measure will lead to more tax increases. The amendment has been the subject of much debate as many Democrats...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois Chamber on Midwest Hydrogen Coalition: 'It seems to be a bit muddied'
(The Center Square) – Illinois is joining the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition, Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently announced, but Todd Maisch, Illinois Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, argues that details are sparse. According to a news release, the coalition agreement focuses on improving Illinois decarbonization efforts. The deal highlights decarbonization...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Reynolds warns against Democrats undoing GOP policies
DES MOINES — Tax cuts. Reopening schools earlier than other states during the COVID-19 pandemic. Restricting abortion access. Loosening gun regulations. Those are among the state lawmaking achievements Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds highlighted Saturday night during a campaign fundraiser, — while also warning that Iowa voters must continue to elect Republicans, lest Democrats gain control in the statehouse and reverse those policies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Attempt to veto universal school choice in Arizona officially fails
(The Center Square) – State officials have verified that a group trying to stop the nation’s most expansive school choice program was short by tens of thousands of signatures when they claimed otherwise. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs announced Friday that Save Our Schools Arizona’s petition effort...
KPVI Newschannel 6
The Satanic Temple sues Idaho Governor Brad Little over abortion rights
BOISE, IDAHO - The Satanic Temple is suing Idaho Governor Brad Little, claiming he violated the religious freedom of its Idaho members, protected under the United States Constitution with Idaho's new abortion law. The complaint filed in the United States District Court of Idaho explains the abortion law violates their...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska joins lawsuit against pesticide companies
OMAHA -- Nebraska has joined a lawsuit accusing pesticide companies Syngenta and Corteva of anti-competitive practices that have cost farmers. Nebraska joined the Federal Trade Commission and nine other states, including Iowa, in a complaint that was filed in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina on Thursday. Both companies denied the allegations.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hundreds of Virginians have had firearms confiscated through red-flag laws
(The Center Square) – Hundreds of Virginians have had their guns confiscated from them through red-flag laws since those rules went into effect more than two years ago, according to data in the Virginia Firearms Transaction Center. Red-flag laws allow police to seize firearms from a person if a...
RELATED PEOPLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Study will consider ways to help military members pursue higher education in Nebraska
Many of Nebraska's higher-education institutions offer college credit to students affiliated with the military, but the practice isn't universal and the specifics vary from institution to institution. Now state lawmakers are exploring the possibility of establishing a statewide process to make it easier for service members to pursue a higher...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Will Hurricane Ian damages cause Louisiana insurance hikes?
NEW ORLEANS — We've all seen the damages in Florida from Hurricane Ian, and know the same could have happened in Southeast Louisiana. Some insurance companies have pulled out of Louisiana because of past hurricane damages at home. So how will these new Florida insurance claims affect our rates?
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gov. Hutchinson speaks about $54 million plan for electric vehicles in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Hutchinson spoke out Friday about the expanding opportunities for electric vehicle industries in Arkansas. According to the news release the state was approved to receive $54 million in federal grants over the next five years, which will be used to work with partners in the installation of accessible charging stations throughout Arkansas.
KPVI Newschannel 6
New traffic laws set to go into effect Saturday
ELKTON — A total of nine new bills relating to transportation in Maryland go into effect Saturday. One of the bills set to take effect expands upon Maryland’s Move Over Law. The current Move Over Law requires motorists to either move over or slow down when approaching law enforcement vehicles, tow trucks or other emergency response vehicles or equipment on the side of roadways.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Campbell County on Monday, October 3
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Campbell County from sunrise to sunset on Monday, October 3, 2022 in honor and memory of Dick Wallis. Mr. Wallis represented District 52 in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1980-1994. He passed away September 27, 2022.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Driver’s license fees to go up the same day young people can start riding ferries for free
(The Center Square) – The cost for enhanced Washington state driver’s licenses and identifications is increasing by $3 per year on Saturday. That same day marks the start of kids and teenagers being able to ride state ferries for free. The state Department of Licensing fee increase translates...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska entities try out soy-based product to help control road dust
As drivers and passengers traveled along the gravel roads surrounding the Husker Harvest Days site west of Grand Island, they may have noticed a lack of dust being kicked up by their vehicles. The reason: an application of a soy-based product called DustLock. Formulated by Environmental Dust Control of the...
Comments / 0