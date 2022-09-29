Read full article on original website
Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei Reflects on First Start vs. BC in 2020
DJ Uiagalelei recalls the day that Dabo Swinney informed him he was making his first start against Boston College, which Clemson plays Saturday at 7:30 p.m. two years later.
In SEC football, a coach who can be fired next September should be fired today | Toppmeyer
Wisconsin and Colorado fired their football coaches on Sunday. That makes five FBS coaches fired this season. In each of the past two seasons, three coaches were fired in September. That includes UConn – a basketball school – firing its football coach two games into last season. ...
