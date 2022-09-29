Former Seminole All-American Roberto Aguayo, Ariya Massoudi and Curt Weiler are back to give their thoughts on why FSU struggled against Wake Forest, how the Noles can bounce back, and the crazy atmoshpere that awaits them at NC State in Raleigh. Roberto also discusses his thoughts on Ryan Fitzgerald's kicking...

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO