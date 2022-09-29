Read full article on original website
Scarlet Nation
First and Nole: FSU stumbles against Wake, rowdy NC State awaits
Former Seminole All-American Roberto Aguayo, Ariya Massoudi and Curt Weiler are back to give their thoughts on why FSU struggled against Wake Forest, how the Noles can bounce back, and the crazy atmoshpere that awaits them at NC State in Raleigh. Roberto also discusses his thoughts on Ryan Fitzgerald's kicking...
Scarlet Nation
Final: No. 5 Clemson 30, No. 10 NC State 20
CLEMSON, S.C. — Mother Nature wanted perfect weather for No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson on Saturday night. NC State tacks on late score (11:16 p.m.) NC State quarterback Devin Leary did a draw play to run in for a four-yard score to cut Clemson's lead to 30-20 with 53 seconds left.
