State College, PA

247Sports

Karl Dorrell fired: Colorado football coach out after 0-5 start to 2022 season, per reports

Karl Dorrell is out at Colorado. The third-year Buffaloes head football coach was fired after starting the 2022 season 0-5, according to reports Sunday afternoon, including first by Pete Thamel. The Buffaloes' five losses have all come via blowout, the most recent of which took place last night at Arizona. Dorrell coached the Buffs to a 43-20 defeat in his final game at the helm. CU fired defensive coordinator Chris Wilson as well, Thamel also reported.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Five star SG Ian Jackson talks visits

The No. 2 overall prospect in the class of 2024, Ian Jackson has two official visits set. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound shooting guard out of the Bronx (NY.) Cardinal Hayes will visit UNC and LSU and will look to lock in dates with Oregon and Kentucky. “I’m in a good spot...
BASKETBALL
247Sports

2023 four-star point guard Jizzle James nearing a decision

Jizzle James, the No. 64 overall prospect in the 2023 class, is winding down his recruiting process following official visits and cutting his list down to a final three. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound point guard out of Orlando (Fla.) Olympia is down to Cincinnati, Georgia and LSU. He took an official...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Fighting Irish Legacy Set to Play at Notre Dame

From the outset, football wasn’t his first choice. But Notre Dame always has been at the top of his wish list. You don’t have to search far beyond Henry Garrity in his family tree to understand why. On Saturday, a 2023 class tight end out of Brother Rice...
NFL

