Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Karl Dorrell fired: Colorado football coach out after 0-5 start to 2022 season, per reports
Karl Dorrell is out at Colorado. The third-year Buffaloes head football coach was fired after starting the 2022 season 0-5, according to reports Sunday afternoon, including first by Pete Thamel. The Buffaloes' five losses have all come via blowout, the most recent of which took place last night at Arizona. Dorrell coached the Buffs to a 43-20 defeat in his final game at the helm. CU fired defensive coordinator Chris Wilson as well, Thamel also reported.
Utes impress Top247 offensive tackle
The latest in the recruitment of four-star offensive lineman Isaiah Garcia following another gameday visit to Utah...
Five star SG Ian Jackson talks visits
The No. 2 overall prospect in the class of 2024, Ian Jackson has two official visits set. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound shooting guard out of the Bronx (NY.) Cardinal Hayes will visit UNC and LSU and will look to lock in dates with Oregon and Kentucky. “I’m in a good spot...
CBS Sports 131: Ohio State Takes No. 1 Spot, Georgia Falls To No. 3
Barrett Sallee joins Jacyln DeAugustino to discuss Ohio State taking the No. 1 spot as Georgia falls to No. 3.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
LOOK: Kickoff time announced for No. 6 USC football's road matchup with No. 11 Utah
USC football landed a primetime slot for its road matchup with the Utah Utes on Oct. 15, slated with a 5 p.m. PT kickoff. The game will be televised on Fox. The Trojans have played three consecutive late-night 7:30 p.m. PT games between Fresno State, Oregon State and most recently Arizona State. USC will kick off this weekend at 4:30 p.m. PT.
247Sports
Recruiting Scoop - Mazeo Bennett intel
The latest Gamecock football recruiting scoop, including intel on four-star wide receiver Mazeo Bennett, who plans to make his announcement later this month.
Wootten 150: Four-star wing Dennis Parker updates his recruitment
MANSFIELD, Texas -- Last month, four-star wing Dennis Parker announced that he was down to his final list of five schools. Georgetown, Missouri, North Carolina State, Oklahoma State, and USC all made the cut for the 6-foot-6 versatile defender out of Richmond (Va.) John Marshall High. “These schools see me...
2023 four-star point guard Jizzle James nearing a decision
Jizzle James, the No. 64 overall prospect in the 2023 class, is winding down his recruiting process following official visits and cutting his list down to a final three. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound point guard out of Orlando (Fla.) Olympia is down to Cincinnati, Georgia and LSU. He took an official...
RELATED PEOPLE
247Sports
Fighting Irish Legacy Set to Play at Notre Dame
From the outset, football wasn’t his first choice. But Notre Dame always has been at the top of his wish list. You don’t have to search far beyond Henry Garrity in his family tree to understand why. On Saturday, a 2023 class tight end out of Brother Rice...
NFL・
Comments / 0